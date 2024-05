31 Backyard Improvement Products So You Can Enjoy Every Warm Day Outside To The Fullest

Promising review: "We live in the woods on a lake in Bluegrass Country in Kentucky. The bugs were ridiculous when we first moved here! I bought one of these last spring as a test and was so impressed I purchased two more. They absolutely crush the flying insect population in short order! This spring, we have noticed a huge decrease in bugs, which we suspect is due to the significant depopulation of the breeders last summer. We leave ours on all year round and some are zapped even in the dead of winter, but during the spring and summer? My gosh! We have to use a leaf blower to clean up under the units nearly every day! Even our nearest neighbor (about 200 feet away) says they've noticed a big fall off in bugs in their yard since we put up our units." —Paul

Get it from Amazon for