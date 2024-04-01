27 Hidden Gems On Amazon That You've Probably Never Heard Of

1. The Ultimate Reading Challenge, a book of 25 challenges (and rewards!) that'll encourage your inner bibliophile to explore new cultures, embrace diversity, and invigorate your creativity. It's time to finally get through the "To Read" pile that grows taller by the day.
Promising review: "I was so excited to get this. The book is very big, which I like. It is also super colorful. When I open it, it's filled with all of these pockets with the challenges written on them and the rewards inside. I am a big reader, and this is a fun journey. I shared this with a friend of mine, and she was very interested in it and wanted to get it for her daughter. Some of the challenges may need to be adjusted for ages, but you can easily just change the challenge. This is hard-covered. Beautiful setup. This is going to be very fun and makes a great gift for yourself or for anyone else. And I'm really excited to see what the rewards are as I complete the challenges!" —GG
Price: $20.68
2. A pack of UV stickers so you know when it's time to slather on some more sunscreen. That's right — these color-changing stickers will alert you when your sunscreen has worn off. They're ultra thin and will survive sweat, water, dirt, and more.
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with the concept of these. I cannot tell you how many times I asked myself the question, 'Should I put on more sunscreen?' when it's too late and I'm as red as a lobster. Big fan of the packaging and portability. A really ingenious idea. Here is to a happier, healthier future ahead!" —CopperStad
Price: $35.99 for 48 stickers
3. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) to enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. Some Sock Ons if you're tired of the little one wriggling out of their socks. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock, preventing them from kicking or tugging off their socks, thus saving you the annoyance of coming home from the park only to notice baby has one (or even two!) fewer socks than when you left this morning.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid, and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there, and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much so that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off nonstop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day, and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now, so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
5. An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist for protecting your precious noggin without feeling greasy. It's water-resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
Price: $28
6. A plant-based milk maker because the only thing separating you from a glass of fresh, home-made almond milk is 15 minutes. If you've ever made nut milk at home before you know it's a lot of work; there's overnight soaking, blending, straining, nut bags, leftover pulp, and a lot of cleanup. But this magical machine does all the work for you with the push of a button — and then it cleans itself up.
It comes with six milk presets: almond, soy, cashew, oat, macadamia, and coconut. You can also use spelt,* quinoa, sesame, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, and hemp. Add in flavors like vanilla or chocolate if you'd like and you're all set!
Promising review: " I just received this product today and used it once to make soy milk. I must say it is super easy to use. I ran the self-cleaning a couple of times first before I actually put soybeans in it to make the milk. Simply load the beans/rice or whatever you want to make, press the button, and the machine takes over. It will even auto clean it when done brewing. No, the milk is not as 'smooth' as the store-bought since the pulp is actually ground super fine and added into the milk during brewing instead of being strained out. I personally like it like because it tastes nice and rich and is not wasteful. Can’t wait to try making other ones with the recipe booklet enclosed. Nothing beats fresh brewed rather than in cartons. It is not huge so it doesn’t take up a lot of counter space." —Mike Weitzel
Price: $249.95
7. A multi-use K-beauty lip and cheek tint that'll help you create looks on the go. Its a blendable, buildable, highly pigmented formula made with shea butter so it's never drying.
Promising review: "This is the perfect product. In the past, I've always felt like blush was so powdery that it would build up and make my face too matte. My face is naturally dry, so I didn't want matte. I've received so many compliments on this blush because you can blend it into your foundation or concealer however much you'd like." —Hannah P.
Price: $9+ (available in five shades)
8. A 2-in-1 mascara and strengthening serum so you can coat every. single. lash. No more contorting your arm and tilting your head to the back and the side, thanks to this mascara's adjustable wand. Just twist the wand to your desired curve!
Check out a Reel of the mascara wand in action.
Promising review: "This product is so universal, it works on all types of lashes. The finish is so nice, lengthening and volumizing, and DOESN'T CLUMP. And on top it’s a lash serum and tubing mascara! Daily essential." —K. Ali
Price: $30
9. And a mascara remover you apply just like mascara to lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease.
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser, and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Price: $10.99
10. A 2-in-1 garlic press if you're the type of person who's going to add three cloves (minimum!) when the recipe calls for two. This press slices *and* minces so you don't need two separate gadgets.
Promising review: "I have carpal tunnel so I like to minimize straining my muscles. I also have pretty small hands. This garlic press is really comfortable to use, albeit a little bit annoying to clean. I recently tried using a friend's garlic press and the amount of force I needed to use really hurt my hands and wrists. If you've been avoiding getting a garlic press because you fear you lack wrist strength, this is the product for you. I'm never mincing or slicing garlic again." —Jamie Sarmiento
Price: $13.59