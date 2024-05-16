35 Summery Hidden Gems On Amazon That You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

1. A useful waterproof baby carrier if you'd appreciate having your hands free when you take your little one in the pool. It's made of a fast-drying neoprene material (think surf suits) and has soft, padded straps.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this product. I used it when my son was only about 6–9-months-old, and I still use it now as he is 15-months-old. I just love this product. It is so easy to use the babies. Love it as they get to be in the water as well; this product also dries very quickly. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants to be in the water with their children. An added benefit is that you are hands free!" —H&M Miller
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A pair of sockless shoe liners because the return of the sun also means the return of stinky, sweaty feet. Bleh! Sometimes, you don't want or need a layer of socks, and that's where these washable and absorbent shoe liners come in handy!
The liners come with trimming guidelines so that you can cut the insert to your desired size.
Promising review: "I can't recommend these inserts enough! After a week of heavy use, they hardly smell. Pop them in the wash, and they are ready to go again! Super comfy and doesn't move around. So nice to have in shoes you don't feel like wearing socks with! Plus, so many fun patterns!" —Vicky L. Parr
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes [fits women's sizes 6–13] and four colors).
3. A Scumbug for slurping up all the oils, sunscreen, and yuckies that are chilling in your pool. Just wring it out when it gets discolored, give it a rinse, and pop it back in the pool.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. I popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better, too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the always messy (why is it so messy?!) task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better. Simply squirt your sunscreen of choice into the applicator, attach the lid, give it a shake so the sunscreen reaches the sponge, and then apply! Your hands will stay clean (no more greasy hands!), and the sponge will prevent too much sunscreen from coming out = less product wasted.
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. And JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to cover their face and body adequately.
Promising review: "Not just for kids. I told all my friends it's awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This makes the sun screening process much less messy and not as much of a drudgery. They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS. They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." —Bette Henry
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in six colors and a two-pack).
5. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture, making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A doggie ice pop toy so your pooch can cool down in the summer sun. Let it get chilly in the fridge for a few minutes, and it's good to go!
This toy is designed for dogs who are light to medium chewers.
Promising review: "I got this to keep my dog cool for his first trip to the beach, and he loved it! He seemed to be more interested after it sat out for a minute or so, but he was completely occupied by it!!" —Olivia Sizler
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A pack of towel bands if you didn't plan to spend your vacation chasing your towel down the beach or the pool deck after the wind blows it away. Reviewers say they take less space in your bag and do a better job of holding down your towel than bulky clips.
Promising review: "Last-minute purchase for a trip to Jamaica. So happy I bought them. They always kept our towels on the chairs correctly. It was also easy to tell our chairs apart from others on the resort. Will definitely be recommending them to others." —RG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A Hershey's s'mores caddy because no summer day is complete without an ooey-gooey campfire s'more. This tackle box has room for all the essentials: graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate, and roasting sticks.
Food is not included in the box.
Promising review: "We spend a lot of time at the backyard firepit. We used to use a simple disposable container to hold our s'mores fixins. Our kids chose this as a Christmas gift for my wife, but we all enjoy it! The latches and handle are sturdy, and the sides are easily wiped clean but not easily scuffed. It fits everything we need in one tidy and very easily identifiable box...at a glance, you know exactly what's in it! After each use, we simply restock it and stick it in the garage refrigerator until the next time. Kids love it, my wife loves it, and even I love it. Not to mention the many compliments we get at the family fishing trip campfires. Would definitely recommend!" —Craig
Get it from Amazon for $28.50.
9. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets you'll wanna keep in stock for every outdoorsy adventure. No more slathering yourself with sticky, stinky bug sprays!
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising review: "No complaints just satisfied. It worked. We were surprised that such a small bracelet could keep us bug free but it did." —M. A. Cooper
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A kids' portable chair to grow with your kiddo and ensure you absolutely get your money's worth. It has three modes — sitting, standing, and big kid mode — and works for ages baby to 8-years-old.
Promising review: "I'm extremely satisfied with this chair. The back is nicely padded for comfort. The harness straps are secure. I put my 3-month-old in the chair and was confident she was not going anywhere. The legs are very supportive and keep the chair balanced. This chair will not easily tip over at all. It's easy to set up; just one push down to lock it in and pull up to close. It is a touch and positive lock in place to open; it won't accidentally close. We have used this chair at home so far but can't wait to use it camping and at the beach." —MH
Get it from Amazon for $50 (available in pink and teal — and tons of other colors).
11. A flame colorant that'll make cozy nights in front of the firepit just a little bit more special.
12. A reversible floral one-piece swimsuit so absolutely darling that you'll find any excuse to wear this as both swimwear and a bodysuit.
Promising review: "First, as a swimsuit, it is incredibly endearing. The English floral pattern is SO lovely. The reverse is just as eye-catching. The length seemed a little short initially, but it ended up holding my body in and giving my chest a lift. I considered sizing up, but the way it ends up looking, I think the size is just right. You can tie the shoulders to the desired/required length. It's thick, so nothing shows through. It's somehow conservative and sexy at the same time. What I really love is that I can wear this as a bodysuit and with some high-waisted pants, it's a stunner!" —Lily
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in women's sizes 2–14 and eight colors).