    If You're Shopping For AirPods, Black Friday Is The Best Time To Score A Deal

    PSA: The 2nd Gen AirPods are selling for their lowest price — ever.

    Melanie Aman
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Danielle Healy
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are up to $80 off for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more. Plus you can go from listening to music on your phone to calling into a meeting on your work machine seamlessly.

    the airpods
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The AirPods Pro are absolutely amazing! The sound quality is top-notch, with rich bass and crisp, clear audio. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer, blocking out background noise and immersing you in your music or calls. The transparency mode is great too, allowing you to hear your surroundings without taking your AirPods off. The fit is incredibly comfortable, thanks to the customizable ear tips. They stay securely in place, even during workouts or when you're on the move. The sweat and water resistance make them perfect for any activity. The battery life is impressive, giving you hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is super convenient and ensures that your AirPods are always ready to go. The integration with iOS devices is seamless. The automatic pairing and quick device switching make using them a breeze. And with Siri always at your command, you can control your music, make calls, or get directions without even reaching for your phone. Overall, the AirPods Pro are a fantastic investment. They deliver an exceptional audio experience, a comfortable fit, and convenient features." —Joshua

    Where to buy (originally $249):

    Walmart: $169 — lowest price

    Amazon: $189.99

    Best Buy: $189.99

    Target: $189.99

    AirPods (2nd generation) for 38% off, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is the best price these tried-and-true headphones go for — especially if they tend to misplace yours. You could even get them an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!

    the airpods in the included charging case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Small and lightweight for my small ears! Sound is amazing! Easy to set up and pair with my iPhone. The charging is flawless — I like seeing the notification of pairing and battery life on my phone. The feature when I take one out it pauses and then starts the audio again is really nice. After doing research about the size and functions, I’m happy I went with this gen than the newest. These are perfect for smaller ears." —pureCheri 

    Where to buy (originally $129):

    Amazon: $79.99 — lowest price

    Target:  $79.99lowest price

    Walmart: $89.99

    Best Buy: $89.99

    Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off — it's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far. If they're on someone's wishlist, now is the time to buy! They have wireless charging, spacial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.

    the airpods in charging case
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Compared to the original AirPods that I own, these fit and sound better. The set up includes using an iPhone to record by video the location of your ears on your head and the shape of each ear canal." —Kpbo24

    Where to buy (originally $169.99): 

    Amazon: $139.99 

    Best Buy: $139.99 

    Target: $139.99

    Walmart: $139.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.