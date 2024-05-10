Community·Updated on May 13, 2024As A Line Cook, I'm Rating These Food-Centric Films From "Chef-Approved" To "Send It Back To The Kitchen"I think it's time we 86 toxic chef protagonists.by Meg SullivanCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Chocolat (2000) Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection Chef-approved! This storyline may not have taken place in a restaurant’s kitchen, but this film gains a spot in my list because it preached intuitive eating and the importance of gastronomic indulgences before it was en vogue. Any movie that manages to weave together a satire of Catholic piety and a romance between a single mother/chocolatier and an Irish gypsy is a win in my book. 7/10 2. Tampopo (1985) Janus / Courtesy Everett Collection Chef-approved! Juzo Itami's critically acclaimed wonder of a "ramen western" follows several vignettes covering different aspects of Japanese food culture. From Omurice to ramen to sex, this movie excites and delights. I especially love how this movie highlights the banal and extraordinariness of food in our lives; it can be spectacular or ordinary, but it is always there. This film also confronts gender in food culture. Tampopo is a widowed woman struggling to keep her ramen shop afloat, a business space typically dominated by men. Enlisting the help of a truck driver who visits her shop, she embarks on a hero's journey and eventually prepares the most delicious ramen. This description by no means encompasses the daring and comedic movie, so you'll just have to check it out for yourself if you haven't already.10/10 3. Burnt (2015) Alex Bailey / Weinstein Company / Courtesy Everett Collection This one is getting sent back to the kitchen. Bradley Cooper's portrayal of a Michelin-star-hungry chef struck me as trope-y and unimaginative. Toxic masculinity is present in many restaurant kitchen cultures (as in every aspect of life), but rather than providing a critique of the chef's behavior, it comes across as glorifying it. At least it honors one of the most sacred aspects of a line cook's work-day: family meal.4/10 4. The Bear (2022–Present) Chuck Hodes / FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection Chef-Approved! I know this is a list of films, but I'm breaking the rules for this one. What can I say about this show that hasn't already been said? You know it's good when everyone in the kitchen is talking about it. I remember watching Season 1, Episode 7, and the sound of the ticketing machine whirring made me wriggle in agitation from the safety of my couch. I've had that sound running through my head as I try to fall asleep after a busy night in the kitchen. The comradery, the stress, the dedication, the mess. Hands down, it is one of the most honest depictions of a working restaurant I've seen, and I'm glad the show's success has made people think twice about the people cooking and serving their meals. Special shout out to Ayo, as a fellow Irish lass and cook, thank you for your amazing performance.9/10 5. No Reservations (2007) Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection Send this one back to the kitchen. It pales in comparison to the honesty, grit, and hilarity of Bourdain's hit docuseries of the same name. This rom-com follows a grieving chef juggling the hard lifestyle of her career with the recent adoption of her orphaned niece. I appreciate the film's recognition of how hard it is to have a "normal" life as a chef, but the movie is far from realistic.6/10 6. Big Night (1996) Samuel Goldwyn / Courtesy Everett Collection Chef-approved! Directed by and starring Stanley Tucci, this movie features amazing performances from Minnie Driver, Tony Shaloub, Marc Anthony, and many other amazing actors. It is less a tribute to kitchen culture and rather a commemoration of Italian gastonomica, and brotherhood. This movie made me want to cook. Tucci portrays a flawed, lovable, and ambitious Italian immigrant with a failing restaurant in New Jersey. I felt like I was watching live theater when I saw this film for the first time. Watch this movie.10/10