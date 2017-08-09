North Korea Says "Only Absolute Force Can Work" On Someone As "Bereft Of Reason" As Trump

North Korea said on Wednesday it will finish a plan to attack the US territory of Guam by mid-August, adding that "only absolute force" would be the right approach for dealing with President Donald Trump.

General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, made the remarks in response to Trump's statement Tuesday that the US would unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on Pyongyang in response to its rapidly developing nuclear and ballistic missile program.

"The U.S. president at a gold links again let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation," the statement said, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA. "This is extremely getting on the nerves of the infuriated Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA."

"Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," it added.

The UN Security Council slapped a new round of tough economic sanctions on North Korea in response to a recent missile test, incensing Pyongyang. The Trump administration has warned North Korea not to test its resolve this week even as North Korea has threatened a strike on Guam.