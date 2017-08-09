 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

North Korea Says "Only Absolute Force Can Work" On Someone As "Bereft Of Reason" As Trump

A North Korean military commander released an angry statement in response to Trump's recent threats, saying the country may launch a strike on Guam.

Posted on
Megha Rajagopalan
Megha Rajagopalan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

North Korea said on Wednesday it will finish a plan to attack the US territory of Guam by mid-August, adding that "only absolute force" would be the right approach for dealing with President Donald Trump.

General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, made the remarks in response to Trump's statement Tuesday that the US would unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on Pyongyang in response to its rapidly developing nuclear and ballistic missile program.

"The U.S. president at a gold links again let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation," the statement said, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA. "This is extremely getting on the nerves of the infuriated Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA."

"Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," it added.

The UN Security Council slapped a new round of tough economic sanctions on North Korea in response to a recent missile test, incensing Pyongyang. The Trump administration has warned North Korea not to test its resolve this week even as North Korea has threatened a strike on Guam.

Trump Promises "Fire And Fury" For North Korea

https://www.buzzfeed.com/meghara/trump-promises-fire-and-fury-for-north-korea

Trump Hasn't Appointed An Ambassador To South Korea And Now It’s A Big Problem

https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnhudson/trump-hasnt-appointed-an-ambassador-to-korea-and-now-its-a?utm_term=.fhV0KyvNbz#.cfDq5NPa0Z


Megha Rajagopalan is the Asia correspondent at BuzzFeed News.

Contact Megha Rajagopalan at megha.rajagopalan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World