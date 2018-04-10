Facebook Has Been Accused Of Helping The Vietnamese Government Crack Down On Dissent

Mark Zuckerberg leaves the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) after meeting with her on Capitol Hill the day before his scheduled hearing on April 10 before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

Dozens of journalists, human rights advocates and civil society groups in Vietnam have criticized Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter ahead of him testifying before Congress.

The letter claims Facebook inappropriately suspended accounts and removed content belonging to human rights activists and journalists at the behest of the government.



It comes amid a rising tide of criticism of Facebook by groups in countries such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka over the platform's content moderation policies, which critics say have been too lenient with accounts that seek to spread violence and attack minority groups.



Facebook has also been accused of cooperating with repressive governments. In Cambodia, government officials have told BuzzFeed News they had a direct line to Facebook, which they use to suggest accounts and posts to take down, including those deemed to be too critical of the prime minister.

Zuckerberg is set to testify before members of two US Senate committees on “privacy, safety, and democracy” after a major data privacy scandal that affected up to 87 million Facebook users.

"We’ve noticed a troubling increase in the number of activist Facebook pages taken down and content removed. We have evidence that government-sponsored trolls are behind the 'abuse' reports that led to the content takedown," Duy Hoang, an organizer with the pro-democracy group Viet Tan, told BuzzFeed News. "Unfortunately, when activists contacted Facebook, they only received vague responses from the company."



"We are concerned that Facebook is unwittingly helping the Hanoi authorities to censor free expression," Hoang added.