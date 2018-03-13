Share On more Share On more

People in China are freaking out about what could well be the world's most epic eyeroll.

Basically here's what happened: During China's annual parliamentary session, Zhang Huijun, the woman in red, asked a government official a fawning, long-winded question. Liang Xiangyi, a reporter for Shanghai-based Yicai.com, wasn't having any of it.

Amazing to see how these two ladies just exploded over Chinese social media in the span of a few hours. Fan art in the making #RedBlueCamps https://t.co/s6frv2gEgW

Then they superimposed Liang onto other long-winded speeches, including by Alibaba's Jack Ma.

Found my cell phone cover for the spring season on Taobao

蓝衣女名字“梁相宜”超过“修宪”和“宪法”成为微博第一屏蔽词。 As of now "Liang Xiangyi" (name of the eye-rolling Chinese reporter in blue suit) has overtaken "constitutional amendments" and "constitutions" to become the No.1 most censored Weibo word. https://t.co/YgTUSp5iEy https://t.co/hTZAroS9iF

This being China, searches for Liang's name started being blocked on Weibo, the Twitter-like microblogging service, according to freeweibo.com.

In addition to Liang's name, the search term "question-asking bitch" controversially became popular on Weibo.

In a screenshot of a chat conversation that was leaked online and published by the site What's On Weibo, Liang told a coworker that she rolled her eyes "because the woman next to me was being an idiot."

"The question was even longer than the answer," she added.