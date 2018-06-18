An American Grad Student Has Been Jailed In Vietnam After Attending A Protest

An American grad student was badly beaten, dragged down the street and jailed in Vietnam after he joined a large demonstration in Ho Chi Minh City last week, his family says.

Vietnamese police have not formally charged 32-year-old William Nguyen, from Houston, with any crime, but they have accused him of "disturbing the social order" according to state news reports. He is set to receive a master's degree in public policy in Singapore in July, and was visiting Ho Chi Minh City on a pre-graduation trip.

Nguyen is among dozens of demonstrators detained nationwide on June 10 after protesting a proposed law that would allow foreign investors to lease land for 99 years, which many in the country fear would unfairly favor Chinese companies.



"Will was present in these demonstrations not for any particular political agenda, but in order to support the Vietnamese people and their freedom of assembly," his family said in a statement. "Will reportedly sustained head injuries at the hands of the police during their efforts to detain him. He has received no medical attention and has no access to legal aid."

Images of the protest show Nguyen with blood streaming across his face, being dragged by several men. A private Facebook post from an acquaintance of Nguyen's, posted soon after the demonstration, stated Nguyen had his "head split open," according to a screenshot shared with BuzzFeed News.



Nguyen was live-tweeting the demonstration before he was taken away.