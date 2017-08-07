The Best Recurring Joke On "Game Of Thrones" Is About Grammar

On last night's episode of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," we were treated to a fandom-favorite callback.
As Jon and Ser Davos walked around Dragonstone discussing the difficulties of defeating the Night King...
...Jon posed a question and Davos corrected his language.
Davos has learned a lot about grammar and language over the last few seasons from the Baratheons. First, Shireen — RIP 😭😭 — helped Davos overcome his embarrassment about his illiteracy by teaching him to read in Season 3.
But it was her father, unyielding grammar pedant Stannis Baratheon, who inspired the moment at Dragonstone. He corrected Davos's improper use of "less" back in the Season 2 episode "Garden of Bones."
And then, in Season 5's "Kill the Boy," Stannis corrected someone else's misuse of "less" under his breath with Davos standing next to him.
And Stannis brushed him off, just like Davos did to Jon in this week's episode.
Long live Stannis Baratheon, the one true king of grammar!
