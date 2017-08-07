 go to content

TVAndMovies

The Best Recurring Joke On "Game Of Thrones" Is About Grammar

You know nothing about grammar, Jon Snow. Light spoilers!

Megan Paolone
Megan Paolone
On last night's episode of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," we were treated to a fandom-favorite callback.

As Jon and Ser Davos walked around Dragonstone discussing the difficulties of defeating the Night King...

HBO

...Jon posed a question and Davos corrected his language.

Jon stared at Davos, confused. But what he was trying to say (and just in case you'd like a little grammar lesson yourself) is "less" is used to quantify mass nouns, while "fewer" is for countable ones.
HBO

Davos has learned a lot about grammar and language over the last few seasons from the Baratheons. First, Shireen — RIP 😭😭 — helped Davos overcome his embarrassment about his illiteracy by teaching him to read in Season 3.

HBO

But it was her father, unyielding grammar pedant Stannis Baratheon, who inspired the moment at Dragonstone. He corrected Davos's improper use of "less" back in the Season 2 episode "Garden of Bones."

HBO

And then, in Season 5's "Kill the Boy," Stannis corrected someone else's misuse of "less" under his breath with Davos standing next to him.

HBO

And Stannis brushed him off, just like Davos did to Jon in this week's episode.

HBO

Long live Stannis Baratheon, the one true king of grammar!

Stannis Baratheon From "Game Of Thrones" Is The One True King Of Grammar

https://www.buzzfeed.com/meganp25/stannis-the-grammarian?utm_term=.kqxww8GOj#.lnx66DlZ9

