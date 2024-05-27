I'm Genuinely Curious If You Remember These 12 Times When Former President Trump Said And Did Extremely Upsetting Things

Oh how I wish I could forget...

It's been almost a decade since former president and current very-sleepy criminal defendant Donald Trump formally announced his 2016 run for the highest office in the United States, and a lot has happened since then (to put it mildly).

Donald Trump announcing his presidential campaign at Trump Tower in June 2015
Christopher Gregory / Getty Images

I know it feels like it's been 84 years, but Trump announced his candidacy on June 15, 2015.

According to recent polling by the Democratic public opinion research group Blueprint, many young voters have no memory of some of Trump's most controversial moments — a phenomenon they've dubbed "Trumpnesia."

Donald Trump stands in front of St. John&#x27;s Church holding an upside down Bible in 2020 during the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

But with how chaotic and...let's say "unprecedented" the Trump years were, not to mention the weird melting of time since the pandemic began, I'm willing to bet that a lot of us have memory-holed more than one of these moments, too.

So now it's your turn. Take the poll and discover if you have Trumpnesia or if you remember these incidents that the pollsters asked about all too well:

Note: This poll contains mentions of racism and sexual assault.

How did you do on the poll? Is there another Trump moment that lives rent-free in your head? Let's talk about it in the comments!

