Melissa told BuzzFeed that she thought something was wrong when her period seemed to get heavier. She explained, "I started suspecting that something was amiss toward the end of last year. I was pregnant at the beginning of the year and unfortunately experienced a miscarriage, so for several months at the start of 2023, I hadn’t seen or used tampons."

When her period started again, Melissa still had tampons left over from an earlier bulk purchase. However, after she replenished her period supplies, she noticed that she was running through them much more quickly than she used to.

She said, "My initial thought (similar to so many in my comment section) was that MY body had changed after my miscarriage. That maybe there could even be something concerning about an increase in flow at my age, and I started worrying about early menopause and worrying whether we’d be able to get pregnant again if we tried."

