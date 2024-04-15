3.

"I woke up to find my roommate at his drawing desk wearing boxer shorts on his head. I didn't broach the matter at first. The landlord was due to arrive shortly for the checks, and so I put it to him at last. 'Dave, you've got boxer shorts on your head.' To this day I still remember him languidly turning around, boxer shorts and all, asking what I'd just said. When I repeated myself, he suddenly went, 'Oh, shit, shit!' and tore them off his head, blushing. When I asked why he'd been wearing them in the first place, he said that since he'd started growing his hair out, it had started to get into his eyes while he was drawing at his desk, and it was the only thing he had to hand right then to solve the problem. Dave could be a pain in the ass a lot of the time, but he had these moments that reminded me that, yes, he was human after all."