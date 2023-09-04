For most of my life, a six-figure salary has meant that you've got it made. And even though in recent years, folks earning these higher salaries have begun to report that it's not enough, I'd still feel pretty darn rich on $100k a year.
Recently, u/mrauzzyasked people on Reddit who make six figures to share how they do it, and the replies were incredibly eye-opening. Of course, it's important to note that depending on location and seniority, these jobs can pay more or less, so they're not a guaranteed six figures. Here's what people had to say:
1."Got a PhD in physics and now work as an engineer. My background is in optics and photonics, but I do general hardware engineering on sensors in aerospace and defense. If you're a US Citizen, I think this is a good route to go. The pay at a place like Lockheed or Ball Aerospace is very good. You can expect $120K at the bare minimum if you have a PhD. That can grow to, like, $150K within a few years if you take on greater leadership roles."
2."I started by fixing other people's Excel workbooks. Then I fixed people's PowerPoints. Now I fix people's Jira boards. It turns out there are a lot of really smart people who have a hard time translating what's in their brains into something others can understand and work with."
9."Construction project manager for a company that works for the uber-rich. I studied civil engineering and am technically an assistant project manager. I can expect further pay raises when I reach PM in one to two years."
14."Digital product management. Product management is essentially overseeing the strategy and development of the product. In my case, it’s for web applications (apps, online stores, etc.). A lot of the day to day is doing research: talking to customers, understanding the market, talking to other people in the business so I understand what they need, and looking at what’s working and not working in the product. With that info, the job is coming up with ideas for what to build next and working with development teams to actually build the features. Finally, there’s a lot of analysis on whether what we built solved problems for customers and the business."
31."I am an esthetician (professional skincare), and I own my own clinic."
32."Mid-level manager at a mortgage company. It sounds terribly boring, and also, I have been in my area for 20 years. However, if I had to narrow down actions to what I feel has turned out a successful career (especially having never finished college), it is that I am easy to work with, always positive/forward thinking, and I am a horse you can bet on (senior leaders want to know you are reliable to get done what they want, and they have little time for you to make a good impression). Also, despite the boring aspects of my job, I make the best of it and truly enjoy what I do by choice."