    This Woman's Mind-Blowing Research On The Science Behind Objectification Is A Must-Read

    It turns out objectification is a very real process that goes on inside our brains — and the consequences can be chilling.

    Megan Liscomb
    If you've ever been objectified, you know that it doesn't feel great. For me, it brings on a queasy mix of shame and long-burning anger when my humanity is denied in this way. But what if there's more to it than just feeling bad?

    If you're not familiar, objectification is when a person is treated as less-than-human and more like an object. 

    If you're a woman, you probably know this feeling all too well. Many of us report it beginning even before puberty with grown men catcalling us as children, which I shouldn't have to tell you is absolutely vile behavior.

    Recently, I came across Roxanne Nai'a Felig (@naia_papaia) on TikTok where she's been sharing some mind-blowing insights from her research on objectification.

    Nai&#x27;a standing in front of a wall painted with rainbow colored hearts
    Alissa Cook

    Nai'a is a 27-year-old social psychology doctoral candidate in Florida whose work has been published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, Journal of Interpersonal Violence, and other scientific publications.

    In a TikTok titled "Why You Should Be Concerned About Objectification," Nai'a explains how her research and related studies have found that when women experience objectification, it's not just a metaphor for the way we're being treated. Instead, objectification is a very real phenomenon in the brain that causes people to treat us as less-than-human.

    Nai&#x27;a speaking in her video titled why you should be concerned about objectification
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    In the video, she explains, "We found that when women are objectified in a way where they are equated with literal objects, as opposed to dehumanized in a way where they're equated with animals, it predicts reduced perceptions of their capacity to suffer because objects can't feel pain."

    In her research, Nai'a studied objectification in the specific context of domestic violence against women, and the conclusions are stomach-churning. 

    She says, "We found that that lack of perceived suffering predicted reduced sentencing for the perpetrator. It also predicted reduced perpetrator blame, because why would someone need to be punished for harming an object?"

    She goes on to share that a recent neural study on objectification found similar results. "They find that when we are shown sexualized women, we neurologically cannot recognize their perceptions of pain."

    Nai&#x27;a pointing to the title of her paper objects do not suffer
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    And this phenomenon also holds true when we objectify ourselves. Nai'a has previously done a study inspired by Cardi B's "A Hoe Never Gets Cold" theory where she found that women who ranked higher in self-objectification literally did not feel cold when they should. And neural research has also now been done to support that conclusion.

    Nai&#x27;a pointing to a huffpost headline that says cardi b&#x27;s &#x27;hoes don&#x27;t get cold&#x27; theory is proven right after all
    @nai'a_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    Nai'a explains, "We found that when women self objectify, they lose access to body sensations. They do not feel cold when they should. 

    Well, earlier this year, another paper came out again looking at the neurological basis of that, citing our work and showing that there is a neural mechanism whereby people who are higher in self objectification cannot recognize their body sensations." 

    So objectification can even alienate us from our selves.

    She concludes her video saying, "The fact that we have neuro evidence, physiological evidence, as well as behavioral evidence that when people are objectified by others or when they objectify themselves, they are actually rendered as a literal object that lacks sensation should really be frightening to you, because we live in a culture where specific groups of people are objectified a lot."

    And this doesn't just apply to women. Nai'a points out that workers, particularly in lower wage jobs, are often objectified by employers who ignore their struggles and suffering. Makes you see the term "human resources" in an icky new light. 

    Watch the full video here:

    @naia_papaia

    can you tell that doing this work is starting to really make me depresso? #Psychology #science

    ♬ original sound - Nai'a 🌈💖✨️🪻
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    I thought Nai'a's research was equal parts disturbing and fascinating, and TikTok commenters quickly applied her findings to their own experiences with objectification. Exhibit A: Is this why the gyno always calls excruciating pain "just a little pressure"?

    welp, says a lot about pains we endure at the gyno
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    Exhibit B: almost everything about the fashion industry.

    it reminds me of the fact that it doesn&#x27;t bother designers to make models walk in shoes that are too small
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    Or exhibit C: the unfortunate prevalence of misdiagnosis and gaslighting in women's healthcare.

    this also makes so much sense in the context of doctors turning women away when they&#x27;re in pain. I&#x27;ve seen this time and time again
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    And then there's this person's dad who went ahead and said the quiet part loud.

    my dad told me that men will treat their wives like a very important household appliance. You don&#x27;t thank your boiler or think about your boiler unless there&#x27;s something wrong with it
    @naia_papaia / Via tiktok.com

    Nai'a told BuzzFeed that commenters are absolutely right in tying these examples to her research, especially as it pertains to women's health. "I think this all speaks to a historical context that denied women the same humanity as men, and this is especially true for women of color. Plenty of research shows that Black women are dehumanized more than white women, and many modern gynecological procedures were tested on these women without proper anesthesia."

    "My research finds that dehumanization is the link between being objectified and not being seen as capable of suffering, so you can see how this is especially problematic for non-white women who are more often dehumanized.

    For a great dive into this, I highly suggest The Pain Gap by Anushay Hossain, which I am currently reading!"

    She also explained how objectification is defined and presented in her research. "Determining if a woman is being objectified could be inferred from the way she is physically presented, like in some media images where women’s body parts are emphasized as if they’re the only part that matters."

    Britney Spears saying ew
    NBC / Via giphy.com

    "That is how we often conduct our research — we show participants an image of a woman who is depicted such that the focus is on her body and physical appearance, and then we see how she is perceived in comparison to a woman whose body or appearance is not as emphasized. 

    If we see differences in how they are perceived, we can attribute it to the value we placed on her physical body."

    But that's not the only way objectification of women can appear. "For example, some research finds that sexualized women are cognitively processed the same way we cognitively process images of actual objects. Findings like this tell us that when women are presented in ways that emphasize their physical appearance, they are more likely to be objectified, and we mean that quite literally — they are perceived less as people, and more as objects."

    researcher looking at brain scans
    Monty Rakusen / Getty Images

    "And that is what we find in our studies as well. We find that when women are shown in a sexualized way compared to a non-sexualized way, people are more likely to implicitly associate them with actual objects. So, objectification involves this denial of humanness."

    I also had to learn more about her research on self-objectification. Nai'a says, "'Objectification theory' argues that girls and women grow up in cultures where their bodies are constantly observed by others, more so than men's bodies, and that this creates an internalization of the observer's perspective, known as self-objectification."

    "This is, essentially, the extent to which you are focused on your external appearance, and it relates to things like high body shame, reduced body awareness, and disordered eating."

    And she told me a little bit more about her "hoe never gets cold" study. "Basically, if we know that self-objectification is related to lower body awareness, maybe that can partially explain this behavior, rather than women being cold but wearing the cute outfit anyway. To test this, we surveyed women waiting in line in front of night clubs and bars on some unseasonably cold nights in 2020 pre-COVID."

    women wearing short skirts and heels waiting in line for a club alongside men wearing pants and comfortable shoes
    Duel / Getty Images/Image Source

    "We had a brief survey measuring their typical level of self-objectification, asked them to indicate how cold they felt, how many drinks they had consumed, and some other variables to control for. We then asked to take full body photos of their outfits. We later coded each photo for the amount of skin exposure to test for the relationship between skin exposure and feeling cold."

    And the results indicated that her hypothesis was correct. "Our findings suggest that when women self-objectify, it is quite literal, and they distance from their body sensations. We found that women low in self-objectification showed an intuitive relationship between skin exposure and perceptions of coldness, and felt colder when wearing less clothes, but women highly focused on their appearance did not feel colder when wearing less clothing."

    "And while this was a fun, kind of quirky study, the implications for this could be very severe. If women are prioritizing their appearance and not feeling the consequences, could there potentially be harmful consequences?"

    And she says the dehumanizing and disconnecting effects of objectification should concern us all. "Since objectification involves seeing someone as less of a person and more of a thing, you can imagine it has harmful consequences. When women internalize this, it relates to body shame, anxiety, disordered eating, and sexual dysfunction to name a few."

    woman weighing herself
    Zave Smith / Getty Images

    "I brought up the example of factory workers or laborers because that's a really clear example of people being valued for their physical capabilities without regard for their well-being. They’re treated as interchangeable tools, and a means to an end of creating products. Research finds that they are also denied human qualities and mental states, and that they internalize this view similarly to how women self-objectify."

