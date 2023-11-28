If you've ever been objectified, you know that it doesn't feel great. For me, it brings on a queasy mix of shame and long-burning anger when my humanity is denied in this way. But what if there's more to it than just feeling bad?

If you're not familiar, objectification is when a person is treated as less-than-human and more like an object.

If you're a woman, you probably know this feeling all too well. Many of us report it beginning even before puberty with grown men catcalling us as children, which I shouldn't have to tell you is absolutely vile behavior.

