Recently, the North Carolina state senate passed a bill that would ban wearing medical masks in public in the state, even for the most vulnerable residents.
Proponents of the bill hope to crack down on protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, but critics fear that the mask ban could do a lot more harm than good.
Republican bill sponsor Buck Newton said the bill isn't meant to "prosecute granny for wearing a mask in the Walmart." But as the traumatic and harmful outcomes of abortion bans in states like Florida and Texas have shown, when the law is not explicit enough about what is allowed, it can be used as a cudgel against the most vulnerable among us.