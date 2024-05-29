Senator Batch went on to say, "My Republican colleagues will say, 'Well, you know, we believe in common sense and the common sense of the police and other individuals so that they won't just arrest somebody that has a mask,' but at the end of the day, it is in fact a criminal offense.

So people have to choose whether or not they're going to wear a mask in public to protect themselves or someone else and potentially get charged if they were stopped by the police or told by a store owner, 'If you don't take your mask off in my store, I'm going to call the police.' So there's a lot of other implications."

