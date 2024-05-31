They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but lately I've been feeling kinda bored with my usual go-tos.
I typically eat some Greek yogurt with granola and frozen wild blueberries or a couple of hardboiled eggs and toast with butter and jam.
So when I learned about natto, a traditional Japanese breakfast food made from fermented soybeans, my interest was piqued.
Natto is packed with nutrients like protein, iron, calcium, fiber, vitamin K, and probiotics, giving it a reputation as a superfood.
The natto I bought didn't come with English-language instructions for preparing it, so I read this beginner's guide to natto and followed the instructions as closely as I could.
There are many ways to serve natto, including in miso soup, salads, curry, or mixed with a raw egg. I decided to go with natto gohan, aka natto over rice with scallions, because I wanted to be able to distinguish its unique flavor when trying it for the first time.
Before I tried it, there were a couple of things about natto that made me a little unsure if I would like it. First, we have to talk about the texture.
Natto has a slimy appearance, and you can see sticky strings when you pull it apart to take a bite. Certain food textures make me gag uncontrollably (I'm looking at you, mushrooms and runny eggs), so I was somewhat hesitant to try natto. But as an adventurous picky eater, I'm always up for at least a bite or two.
Next, we need to discuss the smell. As a fermented food, natto is naturally funky, and some people say it smells like ammonia.
I did notice a bit of a smell, but on an ammonia scale from zero smell to super stinky cheese ten, I'd give it about a two. It's definitely there, but it's a lot more subtle than I had expected.
Before making the natto, I prepped a pot of sticky rice and chopped up some scallions.
Each natto pack comes with two sauce packets: tare (a sweetened soy-based sauce) and karashi (a spicy, wasabi-like mustard).
I removed the sauce packets from the container and took the film off the top of the natto.
Then, I microwaved it for 30 seconds to bring it up to room temp.
The next step was mixing it. According to the guide I read, natto tastes better the more you mix it before serving. The guide recommended mixing it a whopping 400 times, adding a little more tare sauce every 100 stirs or so, then adding the karashi at the end. Here's what it looked like before I mixed it:
Finally, it was time for the moment of truth. I assembled my bowl and took my first bite.
I found it to be surprisingly mild — far less funky than I had expected. And as for the texture, it didn't feel nearly as slimy in my mouth as it looks in photos, though I did need a napkin handy for the stringy bits. It's honestly really similar to a familiar bowl of rice and beans with some added umami.
After I finished my natto and rice, I felt satisfied and energized but not overly full. It made for a great light breakfast, which is very much my vibe in the morning.
About 30 minutes after I finished my natto, I did a few sets of pushups to see how I would feel. I still felt light and fired up, so I could definitely see making this a staple in the mornings when I'm planning to work out.