Before I tried it, there were a couple of things about natto that made me a little unsure if I would like it. First, we have to talk about the texture.

Natto has a slimy appearance, and you can see sticky strings when you pull it apart to take a bite. Certain food textures make me gag uncontrollably (I'm looking at you, mushrooms and runny eggs), so I was somewhat hesitant to try natto. But as an adventurous picky eater, I'm always up for at least a bite or two.

