If You Have A Horror Story About Moving, We Want To Hear From You

If you've ever been ready to pull your hair out and light it on fire because of something that happened while you were moving, tell us all about it.

Megan Liscomb
by Megan Liscomb

Senior Editor

Even when everything goes according to plan, moving can be super stressful. There are so many logistical elements, and packing up all your earthly possessions is an epic chore no matter what. But what happens if everything goes wrong?

A man and a woman unload cardboard boxes from a moving van. The woman crouches while smiling, and the man stands inside the van
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

So if you have a horror story about moving, we want to hear from you!

Maybe you were all packed and ready to move out of your old place, but the movers you hired just...never showed up. Your old landlord wasn't willing to budge on your move-out date, so you tried to rent a U-Haul, but none were available immediately. You called everyone you knew with a truck and ended up having to get help from your ex's awful brother.

Two movers in blue uniforms load cardboard boxes onto a truck. The truck has furniture inside
June Wachira / Getty Images

Or perhaps you moved a long distance, and you weren't able to check out your new place before your move-in day. When you got there with all of your stuff, it turned out that half of your furniture couldn't fit through the doors, and you ended up leaving a bunch of stuff in the street because there was absolutely no way to get it inside.

Various pieces of old, discarded furniture, including a bookshelf, cabinets, an armchair, and a blue seat, placed outside a brick building on the sidewalk
Jada Photo / Getty Images

Or maybe as you were moving into your new place, a nightmare neighbor reared their ugly head. You had the doors open because you were bringing in boxes, and they decided to just let themself in and start touring your house. You thought you were alone, so it scared the crap out of you when you found them standing in your living room, going through a box of your books. And unfortunately, they're still just as intrusive as the day you met.

Stacked cardboard moving boxes in various sizes, some labeled with &quot;This way up&quot; and fragile symbols
Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

Tell me your moving horror story in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.