Even when everything goes according to plan, moving can be super stressful. There are so many logistical elements, and packing up all your earthly possessions is an epic chore no matter what. But what happens if everything goes wrong?
So if you have a horror story about moving, we want to hear from you!
Maybe you were all packed and ready to move out of your old place, but the movers you hired just...never showed up. Your old landlord wasn't willing to budge on your move-out date, so you tried to rent a U-Haul, but none were available immediately. You called everyone you knew with a truck and ended up having to get help from your ex's awful brother.
Or perhaps you moved a long distance, and you weren't able to check out your new place before your move-in day. When you got there with all of your stuff, it turned out that half of your furniture couldn't fit through the doors, and you ended up leaving a bunch of stuff in the street because there was absolutely no way to get it inside.
Or maybe as you were moving into your new place, a nightmare neighbor reared their ugly head. You had the doors open because you were bringing in boxes, and they decided to just let themself in and start touring your house. You thought you were alone, so it scared the crap out of you when you found them standing in your living room, going through a box of your books. And unfortunately, they're still just as intrusive as the day you met.