8. "So, in 2017, my hubby, two kids (six and eight then), plus dog and cat, moved across the country from Georgia to Montana. We had both obtained employment at a resort in Big Sky—guaranteed start date, paperwork completed, and all. Before leaving GA, we were told we had housing also. A lady also employed by the resort had a place to rent, and we were told it was for us. Great, right?"

"First snag we hit was our vehicle decided to blow the freaking radiator and water pump. By some ridiculous stroke of luck, we broke down in Missouri at an exit that had a campground and a gas station/mechanic shop. It was hotter than hell, dead middle of the dog days of summer. Definitely know why they call it Misery for sure. The people were absolutely phenomenal, though... That was like the highlight of the trip.

Second snag: after finally getting on the road after three days, we finally make it to MT. During the entire trip, we've been trying to contact this lady constantly. We speak with our contact at the resort, and she's all, 'oh no, it's fine, you're good, keep coming.'

We finally made it, all in all, a little over a week on the road. Welp, come to find out, this bitch has secretly decided NOT to rent to us because we have kids!! Like are you kidding me?!! You couldn't just say that shit?!! So, for the next three months, until September 22, we had to camp in the fucking woods!!

We didn't find out who she was until the end of the season, and maaaaaan omfg. She got her karma, though! Whoever she decided to rent to instead stayed there for like eight months, never paid rent, and completely destroyed her property. We're still in MT now, but way away from Big Sky, and luckily, we haven't had many issues since. Unfortunately, I don't know any more about her or her situation, but I know she went through hell. Serves her right."



—Amanda, 39