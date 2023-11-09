6. "A hot water bottle and an electric kettle. I live in New England, and my house has an oil heater, so heating my house is expensive, and the heater smells bad when it’s running. So to keep costs down, I keep the thermostat at 62F from November to May, and when I’m cold, I boil some water, fill up the bottle, and sit under a blanket with it to warm up."

"I also make a fresh bottle and put it in my bed on cold nights, an hour or so before bedtime, so I have a nice, warm bed to fall asleep in. They stay hot for about six to eight hours, depending on how well insulated they are. Not to mention how great they are for cramps and other aches; I’ve had sciatica recently, and alternating between the bottle and a bag of frozen veggies has helped it massively.

The kettle keeps my electric bill down since I don’t have to turn on the stove two or three times a day to boil water. Plus, hot water for tea, instant noodles, and soup, on demand."

—somethingcleverhere