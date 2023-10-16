18.

"I pick up fast food receipts off the ground and enter the receipt code into my fast food apps for the reward points. Then I get free food items and spend nothing. That has added up to 187 free food items on just the app that keeps track of full history. The redemption value so far has been $925 since I always take the most expensive food item reward offered each time. Also, if I see someone waiting for food and they spent a lot without using the app, I will ask if I can scan their code for the reward points. They usually have no idea that it is a free item for about $24 worth of spend, so sometimes I get a free item by scanning the receipt some guy is holding for a big order."