14. "I feel very stupid saying it but quality undergarments like underwear, socks, and bras. Although people don’t see it, it has made me feel so much comfort to be in my own body knowing that everything fits properly and will actually last."

—u/necessary-evening594



"Same! A couple of years ago, I threw out my existing budget-style, mismatched undergarments. I bought new bras with all matching undies. Wearing something well made that fits comfortably and is a cute set just makes me happy in the most unexpected way.

I plan to do this from now on when needed (damn ever-changing female body)!"

—u/why-am-i-here-again8