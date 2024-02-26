Recently, u/dajabroniz asked people on Reddit to share the purchase under $500 that made the biggest difference in their lives. People responded with so many interesting and useful ideas, and some were things I'd never even thought about before. Here's what they had to say:
1. "A robot vacuum. I used to sweep daily, but now it’s only if I’m deep cleaning behind furniture that it can’t get to. It’s life-changing and it’s saved me so much time."
3. "Glass bowl set with lids. We can eat out of them, store food, pack our work lunches/meal prep, use as mixing bowls, bake, and they’re so much easier to clean than plastic Tupperware."
4. "Honestly? My cat. The adoption fee was like $200-$300 and I love this cat more than I ever thought was possible to love an animal. My little buddy."
5. "A Kindle! I love to read, but books are so expensive in the US, and my local library doesn’t have enough copies of popular books. With my Kindle, I got access to an extensive ebook catalog. I’ve also heard these last a few years without needing to be replaced!"
6. "Portable car jump starter ($45). Since buying it, both my partner and my cars have failed to start in the last week and it’s been a lifesaver (thanks bad weather!)."
7. "$500 worth of salsa classes and socials. Life changing in terms of breaking out of the same social circles, getting exercise, learning something hella fun (and hard), and having a skill that I can bring when I travel to other countries."
8. "A $60 electric blanket. Ever since I had surgery last year, I’m cold all the time, especially my feet. It seriously changed my life and everyday comfort."
9. "A kayak! Exercise and relaxation. I’m a lake kayaker. Sometimes I row for miles and get a great workout. Sometimes I tie a cooler and lunch and music on and float a day away. Often I combine the two and hit an island for a walk and lunch. It’s perfect for me and has made three seasons of my year every bit more enjoyable and healthy."
10. "I bought nice bedding and made some adjustments to my bedroom that has greatly improved the quality of our sleep. It's like night and day."
11. "Air Fryer."
"Wow. Exactly. Use it nearly every day. Second best: Instant Pot."
12. "Reverse osmosis water filter with a tap at the sink."
"We just bought one a month ago, and it is life-changing. My bitchy ass Calathea plant is no longer a diva. I never have to think about my husband running to the store to refill 8-10 1-gallon jugs of distilled water for the humidifiers, and it tastes perfect. I drink way more water now because I don’t have to stress about 'what’s in this tap water?!' (Our town has lead remediation ongoing, so buying this was important for us and our kids.)
13. "A Litter-Robot. No more scooping shit every day. Now I just transport shit trays every week."
14. "I feel very stupid saying it but quality undergarments like underwear, socks, and bras. Although people don’t see it, it has made me feel so much comfort to be in my own body knowing that everything fits properly and will actually last."
"Same! A couple of years ago, I threw out my existing budget-style, mismatched undergarments. I bought new bras with all matching undies. Wearing something well made that fits comfortably and is a cute set just makes me happy in the most unexpected way.
I plan to do this from now on when needed (damn ever-changing female body)!"