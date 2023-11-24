5. "There is sex and drama, but not in a Grey’s Anatomy way, more of an overgrown high schoolers shoved together in really stressful situations way. And not as much sex as Grey’s, though maybe I’m just ugly and not in on the scene."

—u/flacidashback



"I work for a hospital as the guy who does the discipline and terminations. Outside of people just straight up not coming to work any more, these are most of my cases. Employee X sleeps with employee Y, new employee shows up and starts sleeping with employee Y, and now employee X is fighting the new person in the hallway at 6 a.m.

Also, a lot more nurses and doctors show up to work under the influence of drugs and alcohol than you can imagine."

—u/bobo3006