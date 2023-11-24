Recently, u/singliketinaturner asked hospital workers to share what's going on behind the scenes that most of us don't know about, and the thread is full of fascinating (and frightening) things I never would have imagined. Here are some of the top responses:
1. "Surgeon here. We listen to music in the operating room. Most people seem surprised when they hear that."
2. "Not hidden, per se, but for the love of all that is holy, if you insist on bringing your kid into the hospital, do NOT let them crawl or play on the floor. The amount of literal blood, urine, poop, and vomit that has been on it and hastily (not thoroughly) cleaned up is, well, a lot. The hospital, especially the floors, is NOT a clean environment."
"Added to that, think of all the rooms nurses, doctors, housekeeping staff, etc. have walked into. Rooms that have COVID or Norovirus or group A Strep. We walked into those rooms and those same shoes walked into other rooms."
3. "When your doctor says, 'I’m just gonna check your chart,' leaves then comes back, we are almost certainly checking Uptodate (expensive paywalled gold standard Google for doctors)."
4. "If you sit there on your phone the whole time the mother of your child is in labor such that a nurse has to step in and fulfill the supportive role instead, yeah everyone knows and you’re getting judged by the whole unit."
5. "There is sex and drama, but not in a Grey’s Anatomy way, more of an overgrown high schoolers shoved together in really stressful situations way. And not as much sex as Grey’s, though maybe I’m just ugly and not in on the scene."
"I work for a hospital as the guy who does the discipline and terminations. Outside of people just straight up not coming to work any more, these are most of my cases. Employee X sleeps with employee Y, new employee shows up and starts sleeping with employee Y, and now employee X is fighting the new person in the hallway at 6 a.m.
Also, a lot more nurses and doctors show up to work under the influence of drugs and alcohol than you can imagine."
6. "There is an army of pharmacists in the basement that approve every medication entered by every doctor, frequently catching errors that need a change in therapy (For example, a patient on dialysis can’t have X med due to toxicity risk. Why is this patient on two nitrate-containing meds? This guy just got that antibiotic in surgery two hours ago so I’ll reschedule it to tomorrow. Why is this patient not on blood thinners when they are at high risk for a clotting event? Etc.)."
"Lots of people would die if the pharmacists weren't there. They do so much in hospitals that no one even realizes they do."
7. "I work in the lab. I legit get attached to some of my patients through their charts, especially the ones with longer or frequent visits. I remember their names after seeing their specimens come through the lab day after day and get familiar with their history and hospital course. I get sad when they die and happy when they get better and are able to be discharged. I have no idea what any of them look like and most of them will never even know I exist."
8. "When nurses and doctors are laughing and joking with each other, it is a coping mechanism. We aren't trying to be rude; we are compartmentalizing the trauma that we see all day every day. If we didn't lighten the load, we would cry all day and never come back to work. It's literally the only way to watch a baby die and then deal with screaming Karen next door with out punching them in the face."
9. "When the nurses are sitting at the computer 'doing nothing,' they're documenting. In health care, if it wasn't documented it didn't happen. That means every single patient interaction needs to be documented, as well as interactions with the doctors, pharmacy, etc."
"They are expected to be a walking transcript of every medical interaction, on top of delivering meds, catching and reporting doctors mistakes, communicating patients preferences to doctors, dietary aides, performing life saving interventions, and arranging pillows just so.
On top of being expected to work mandatory overtime. We're talking 16 hour shifts for however long. If you see one laughing, or eating, or sitting, it doesn't mean they don't care. They're just not robots. So VOTE for safe patient ratios, and everything that comes with educational encouragement to staff our failing healthcare system."
10. "Wheelchair jousting with towel wrapped crutches does happen on some nights."
11. "Most of us don’t judge as much as you you may think. As for myself, a (former) medical professional, I don’t care what drugs you take or how much you drink — I just want the truth so I can provide the best plan of care for you. For example, if you’re an alcoholic or addicted to benzos, I need to know to prepare for possible withdrawals that can become deadly."
12. "Nurses very often don’t get 30 minute lunch breaks. Or 15 minute breaks. Or bathroom breaks. Or water breaks. There have been many 12-14 hour shifts I have worked in the ICU where I went to the bathroom one time and didn’t drink any water. Oh, and I inhaled my cold lunch in under five minutes — IF I was afforded that opportunity."
13. "Just because the person seeing you is professional in the room about your weird issue doesn't mean they aren't walking out of there and telling other staff members all about that person that slipped on a bottle and it went in their ass. No names are used to avoid HIPAA violations, but chances are, within an hour the entire floor will know about it."
14. "As an x-ray tech, I can’t tell you what’s wrong if you ask me if I see anything on your x-rays because it’s not in our scope of practice, but yeah… we definitely know. And if it’s particularly gruesome, we like to show off how pretty our images came out to other techs, LOL."
15. "You can refuse treatment. If you don't want to take a medication, have a surgery, or any other type of medical treatment, YOU CAN REFUSE. I will never forget talking to a 90-year-old lady who didn't want a procedure, but didn't realize she didn't HAVE to do what the doctor told her to. She was mentally competent and just didn't know she could refuse. Your body, your choice."
16. "I deliver blood to hospitals. Most people don’t realize the blood supply in the US is at critical levels. There have been a couple nights recently where a hospital calls for more blood of certain types and I’ve had to tell them we can’t fill the order. We just don’t have the product. It’s the holiday season and people don’t have the extra time to donate. I work in a rural area where the next hospital might be an hour or more away."
17. "The bathrooms by the admin offices, across from HR, are the cleanest and they’re also open to the public. It’s worth the trek across, especially at night."
18. "Check your bills meticulously. I've seen lots of random equipment stickers on peoples charts that made no sense and were clearly mistakes."
19. "Often times in hospitals the morgue and the cafeteria are next to each other as they both require massive refrigeration units."
20. "Depending on how nice you are to staff will impact how quickly they respond to your needs. If family or patients are mean, we hesitate to go into the room because we don’t want to be yelled at. Also, don’t film us doing our jobs unless you’d like us to come to your work and film you."
21. "Sometimes when people die, we just put an oxygen mask on them and wheel them through the corridors. Less distressing for other patients and visitors to think they are asleep rather than see a body with a sheet over it."
22. "Physicians spend over five times more time discussing your care and speaking with specialists than the time we spend in the room. Just because we only see you for about five minutes every day does not mean that’s all the work we are doing for you."
23. "Hospital lab worker here. Not particularly scandalous, but most people don't realize their lab tests are just very accurate guesses, and have an error range. When we say your 'X' is 10 grams per liter, we might actually mean it's 10 grams per liter plus or minus10-20%."
"I see too many people get extremely worked up about small fluctuations in blood test values that aren't actually in excess of the reference change value, and so technically aren't genuinely different from a previous value."