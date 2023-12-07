And now they're in quite the predicament. "I will not tell anyone what I saw, but still not sure how I should approach the situation. No idea how I will look my boss in the eyes after seeing that, as he is married and I don't want to be punished even indirectly for catching him. How should I approach this? Does anyone have also awkward or embarrassing stories at work Christmas or holiday parties? Need to know I am not alone. It will at least make me feel better."