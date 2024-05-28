9.

"Our town's prick mayor forced his spoiled prick son to get a job at a restaurant where I worked. On his first day of training as a host, the kid sat in the waiting area looking at his phone instead of standing behind the host's stand, greeting customers. The trainer tried to sort him out a couple of times, but he'd just greet one customer, walk them to their table, then go right back to sitting. The manager came to talk to him. Then the kid sighed, said, 'I can't do this,' and headed for the exit. They told him if he was going to walk off his shift, he shouldn't bother coming back, and the kid just waved on his way out. He only lasted a couple of hours."