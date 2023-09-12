7.

"At the bar, we drink in rounds. If there are five of us, one of us buys five drinks, and then the next person buys five, etc. In theory, if everyone buys one drink each, no-one loses money. There's a guy I know who ALWAYS waits until the final round and leaves before he can buy one. Occasionally, he will buy his round but only, seemingly, when he knows people are having more drinks afterwards. Then, when the round comes back to him a second time, he will leave. I totally understand if you're hard up of cash. But it's simple to say, 'I'm only having one or two drinks today so I don't need to be in a round.' You don't have to divulge anything else. It's a really weird and cringey way of conning your own friends out of money. It's so cheap."