If you've ever spent beaucoup bucks on a big ticket item only for it to hang around your house gathering dust, you're not the only one. Recently, u/[deleted] asked people on Reddit to share the most expensive thing they bought and never used, and people had so much to say. Here are some of the top responses:
1."Drone. It turns out it’s hard to find legal areas to fly it, and everyone hates you."
2."A boat. Husband has always wanted a boat. I always said no, you won’t use it. Then he got really sick. The doctor thought it was cancer. He started looking at boats again. I didn’t want him to die, and the last item on his bucket list was unfulfilled because of his bitch wife. So he bought the boat. He did not have cancer."
10."I spent a lot of money on a high-end basketball hoop cause my wife was thinking about getting back into coaching. We were outside shooting around and hit this nasty crossover, and I broke both her ankles. We haven’t used it since."
11."Not necessarily one thing, but too many instruments/gear. I can never play them all at once, obviously. Then, I usually just use the same one 95% of the time."
13."Eight cemetery plots. I knew the price was going to double and thought it'd be a good investment. But cemetery plots do not sell like hotcakes."
14."I tend to get into things, and then I obsess over the new 'thing.' In the past, I’ve spent a lot of money on yarn for when I learned to crochet. I have spent money on art supplies for watercolor painting. I then bought a very expensive iPad so I could learn to do digital art. Then, the last few months, it was really expensive products for my hair, including a Dyson hairdryer and curling iron. This past weekend I bought a turntable and some vinyl records because it seems that now I’m fixated on this. I really hate that I am this way, but I can’t seem to make myself stop once I’m obsessed with the newest thing. I wouldn’t say I never use these things, but they aren’t used as much as I imagined."
15."I decided to get back into gaming last year after 10 years off. Bought a Switch OLED, a 1 TB card, and filled that bad boy halfway with a shitload of games. Never use it, though I do dust and charge it weekly. As I am in my fifties, I’m going to call this my mid-life crisis."
19."Three mountain bikes. One for my partner, which he never uses. One for myself, which ended up being too big and I couldn't return it. A second one for myself that was a much better fit, which I never use. Plus accessories and upgrades for all three. I probably spent nearly $5k."
20."Purchased a fancy painting set to explore my artistic side, but it turns out I’m not much of a painter."
24."Oculus 2 VR. Most people I talk to seem to be the same: You're into it for two months, show it to everyone, then stick it in a drawer and never touch it again. Also, I got really bad motion sickness in any of the games you move around in, which are the most fun games."
28."Mouth guard, the fancy one your dentist fits you for and insurance didn't cover. I lost it two months after I got it when I moved, and when I found it again, my teeth had shifted, and it didn't fit."
29.And finally, "I’ve had a Planet Fitness membership since 2017. I’ve gone six times, maybe."