14.

"I tend to get into things, and then I obsess over the new 'thing.' In the past, I’ve spent a lot of money on yarn for when I learned to crochet. I have spent money on art supplies for watercolor painting. I then bought a very expensive iPad so I could learn to do digital art. Then, the last few months, it was really expensive products for my hair, including a Dyson hairdryer and curling iron. This past weekend I bought a turntable and some vinyl records because it seems that now I’m fixated on this. I really hate that I am this way, but I can’t seem to make myself stop once I’m obsessed with the newest thing. I wouldn’t say I never use these things, but they aren’t used as much as I imagined."