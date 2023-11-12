I don't know about you, but 2023 has felt like the longest year of my life. Now, with the sun going down before I log off work, I'm feeling a bit extra rundown and wishing I could simply hibernate until next year.
But recently, I came across a viral tip for adding more joy to my days and keeping burnout at bay, and it honestly seems like something that could help me feel a bit more like myself. Behold, the dopamine menu.
In a video that's been viewed over 1.5 million times, 27-year-old Kristen West (@thecenteredlife) shared how she uses her dopamine menu to build more enjoyment into her days.
She starts the video, saying, "So, sometime in the last two years of always working and then burning out, I stopped doing things that actually make me happy. And to help with that, I've been using a tool called a dopamine menu which I learned about from this YouTube video."
Here's how it works. Kristen explains, "There's four categories: You've got appetizers. These are quick boosts of joy that you can do in under 10 minutes. Entrees — these are the passions that really light you up but take a little more time."
"Sides, which you can do at the same time as boring tasks and make it more stimulating. And desserts. These are our usual go-to's like social media. They're tasty in moderation, but they can make us feel yucky in excess."
Once you've made a menu, Kristen recommends putting it up somewhere you'll see it frequently throughout the day. "It will be a handy visual reminder of what actually fills us up whenever we're feeling low and tempted to binge on brain desserts, if you will."
And in a follow-up video, she shared what's on her dopamine menu and encouraged viewers to chime in with their selections.
I got inspired to make my own dopamine menu and stuck it up on my fridge where I'll see it often.
In the comments of Kristen's videos, people shared more great ideas, like this person's girl dinner edition of the dopamine menu:
People also shared other similar strategies they've tried, like this commenter who keeps a note on their phone of things they like to do.
But on the other hand, some people joined in to say that they don't even really know what they actually like anymore, which is a tough feeling. Hopefully, hearing more from others about what they like to do can help get those juices flowing.
Kristen told BuzzFeed that she loves using her dopamine menu and has found it really helpful. "When I'm feeling overstimulated and fried from focusing on a project, it's easy to reach for my phone to numb out."
"It helps to have my dopamine menu visible when I'm overstimulated or bored so I don't have to do the in-the-moment labor of finding activities that'll make me feel better."
And she shared a helpful tip for anyone who wants to try using a dopamine menu themselves. "If you want to try it out, I'd recommend keeping it somewhere you can see it and also make it EASY to reach for the things on your menu!"
"For example, if your entree is practicing guitar, keep your guitar out and visible if you can so that there's less friction between you and that menu item."