If You've Moved Across The US, Tell Me The Weirdest Differences You've Noticed

I recently moved from California to New York, and I've been noticing all kinds of things, big and small, that are totally different about living in each state. It's made me really appreciate how big and multifaceted the United States is, and I'd love to hear from you to learn even more quirky little things that are different from one state to another.
If you've also lived in different states or traveled a lot around the US, what are some differences you've noticed as you moved around the country?
Maybe you spotted something different that you really like. For example, I absolutely adore petting the bodega cats that live in my neighborhood corner store, and I personally believe that more stores in every state should have cats. I mean, just look at these sweet kittens who tried to climb into my purse the other day when I was buying ice cream.
Or perhaps you've noticed something...perplexing that people say or do in your new state. In California, I always said I waited "in line," but New Yorkers often say they're waiting "on line" instead, and it sounds so strange every time I hear it.
Or maybe there's something that you think one state is doing absolutely wrong. For example, I think it's very weird that you can't buy beer and wine at the same store in New York. I'm used to being able to pick up a bottle of wine at the grocery store, but now, if I want a glass with dinner, I have to go to a whole separate wine store, and I just don't get it.
