5. "Hell no, I would not. I'm a lifelong liberal and have only had long-term relationships with people who share my political beliefs, including my current partner/spouse. We started dating a few months before the 2016 election, and on election night, I cried myself to sleep in his arms. At that point, I knew that I couldn't be with anyone who didn't understand the gravity of what had just happened and how terrible it would be for the country. I've briefly dated people who call themselves moderate Republicans, and ultimately, those relationships always fizzled out because we realized that we held strong opposing opinions on issues we cared about."

"The handful of Republicans I dated inevitably would make some racist/misogynist/bigoted comment that would allow me to see their true colors, and I would end things soon after. Due to our current political climate in the US, I hate to say it, but if someone identifies as Republican or conservative, I automatically assume that they are racist, or that they don't believe in bodily autonomy for women, or that they care about guns more than they care about keeping kids safe in schools, and many other horrific views that I don't share.

IMO, anyone who could vote for Trump (or most other GOP politicians, for that matter) holds some belief that I would categorize as unfair, bigoted, delusional, dangerous, or anti-democratic. And they are such hypocrites! They whine about Democrats or the media doing something, but when one of their own exhibit the same behavior, they always have excuses, try to spin it in some way, or outright lie and deny that it happened. As President Biden would say, 'This ain't your father's Republican Party," and I 1000% agree. It used to be much easier to find common ground with them, but now the GOP has become the party of cruelty and chaos."

—Lina, 42

