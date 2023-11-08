Recently, Maryland-based psychologist Dr. Angelica Shiels (@dr..angelica.shie) has been going viral for her deep-dives into what makes various common types of couples tick, and people are stunned by how accurately she's painted a picture of their relationships.
In her videos, she explores the hidden traumas and unvoiced needs that drive certain kinds of couples to be attracted to each other, and explains how these dynamics can lead to conflict.
For example, in the case of the hot wife and mean/avoidant husband, she explains that problems can arise when, "The female's deeper feelings and needs can't help but bust through. 'You never talk to me,' she thinks, only she doesn't say that out loud because that's too vulnerable. She sets up a test to see if she doesn't talk to her man, how long will it take him to notice?"
But she's not just focused on the problems that can arise in these relationships. Dr. Shiels also digs into the ways these couples can find healing and happiness together.
For example, she shares that the hot wife/mean husband pairing is actually one of her favorites to treat, explaining, "They both have deep wounds to be healed, and in the safety of a therapy office with parameters around the exercises, they're wide open to heal them."
And in the comments, people are stunned by how accurately Dr. Shiels just described their relationship.
So many people mentioned sharing her content with their partners.
Like, she really nails it.
Dr. Shiels told BuzzFeed that she was inspired to make these videos after connecting the dots between her two favorite kinds of clients: couples and anxious kids. "Over the years, I began to notice that struggling couples tend to be grown-up kids with anxious attachment styles who never had their anxieties even acknowledged."
And though she uses her own terms for the partners she discusses in her videos, Dr. Shiels says she's based all of these archetypes on a specific combination of attachment styles, big-5 personality traits, and core beliefs. "I used known concepts in psychology and research, but completely made up silly names for each category, just to make them easier to remember."
"For example, I called the internalizing avoidantly-attached person with high conscientiousness and low neuroticism the 'clueless hero,' and the externalizing, disorganized-attached person with high neuroticism and low conscientiousness the 'hopeless puppet master.'"
She's also made videos about what these couple archetypes were like as children. "So many people resonated with these videos that I even made some videos about what those partners were like as children, and people really saw themselves in those videos, too. Just like in therapy, anxious-reactive and anxious-disorganized people really want to feel understood and know that they’re not alone, and anxious-avoidant people want to know there is a fixable and known reason they are having relationship troubles."
She also explained how understanding these common relationship dynamics can help people heal. "A lot of people walk around fearing that they are defective, hopeless, invisible, or abandonable, usually from some combination of their biology and painful experiences. Learning about attachment styles, core beliefs, early experiences, and even inborn personality factors, all help people to realize, 'I’m not alone, and there’s nothing wrong with me. This is what humans predictably do when they’re scared, and there is a way to feel safe again.'"
"When both partners truly understand themselves and one another without condemnation, that little fear inside of them begins to take a backseat, and they can be more present and less reactive and defensive. I absolutely love witnessing when a partner takes a small risk to drop down her guard, and the other partner is regulated enough to openly lean in and validate it.
"Understanding where a person is on the core-belief-attachment map also informs what that person most needs in everyday life in order to stay feeling regulated and safe."