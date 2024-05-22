Since the clitoris has been so understudied, Dr. Rubin's research started with simply establishing how common clitoral adhesions are by looking at the clitorises of patients who were being treated for sexual concerns. "We looked at thousands of vulva pictures, and we found about 22% or 23% of all women have some degree of clitoral adhesion: mild, moderate, or severe." Later, a similar study done in college students found a similar number of clitoral adhesions.

She said, "Mild means you can see most of the head of the clitoris but not the whole thing because the sides get kind of stuck to the hood. Moderate means you can see a little bit of a head, but it's pretty covered over, and severe is like you really can't see any of the head of the clitoris. It's totally covered over with the hood."

Dr. Rubin has sample photos of clitoral adhesions ranging from mild to severe on her website, if it helps to have a visual aid. Note that the images are NSFW, for obvious reasons.

