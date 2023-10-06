How many books do you think you'd have to sell to get on a bestsellers list? And how much do you think you get paid once your book lands there? Before bestselling author Sim Kern* revealed how much they've made from their book, I would have guessed you'd need to sell at least a million copies, resulting in a Scrooge McDuck–esque pile of money.
Recently, Sim (@simkern) posted a TikTok getting into all the nitty-gritty of what it takes to become a bestseller, and revealed how much they've made — and it was really eye-opening.
In the video, Sim opens by saying, "So a friend recently was calling me to congratulate me on my book, The Free People's Village, being a bestseller, and she was like, 'Oh my god, you must be making bank now.'" And as Sim immediately bursts into laughter, I had my first inkling that author pay may not be anything like what I had assumed.
Sim goes on to break down what they've been paid so far, first sharing their advance, which is a payment from the publisher to the author before the book comes out: "I spent a year, an entire year, writing this book, and then sold it to Levine Querido, which is an independent press, for $20,000. Twenty grand for a year's worth of work."
And they share that they didn't even get paid the whole $20,000 in full or all at once. Instead, it came as two payments, and part of it went to their agent: "I got paid once upon signing, and then I got paid when they accepted the final manuscript after another year of edits. And then my agent took a 10% cut."
Next, they get into the whole bestseller list thing, explaining that their book placed on the USA Today bestseller list. "In the first week that it was available in stores, all the preorders combined, plus all the books that sold that week, made it hit the bestseller list. This was the USA Today bestseller list, which ranks the 150 bestselling books," Sim said.
So how many books do you think they sold to hit this list? Sim goes on to reveal that their book sold 650 copies to consumers, leading it to place at No. 86 on USA Today's bestseller list. In a follow-up video, they clarified that bookstores have also purchased a total of 5,000 copies, which means they're about halfway to selling out their first print run of 10,000 books.
Sim also discusses the idea of earning out their advance. Basically, this refers to the point when the book has sold well enough to repay the publisher for the advance that the author received prior to publication. Authors don't get royalties on their book sales until the advance has been paid out.
Sim closes out the first video by talking about how, although they're grateful to have a bestseller, they have to acknowledge how unsustainable the life of a writer is without support (and certain kinds of privilege): "I could not possibly do this if my spouse wasn't an engineer. We kind of had this little trade-off where I put him through engineering school back when I was a teacher. Now he's an engineer and he's subsidizing my writing career, which is fantastic."
In the comments, people are loving Sim's transparency.
And book lovers joined the conversation to support a living wage for authors.
Plus, some other authors chimed in to talk about their numbers, and it's really interesting how different they can be depending on what types of books they write.
Also, one of Sim's former students randomly happened upon this video, and I just thought it was a really cute interaction.
Sim told BuzzFeed that they were really surprised by how much their video blew up: "I guess it goes to show just how much mystery there is around the publishing industry."
Sim continued, "On social media, many authors try to project that they're living this glamorous, successful, jet-setting life — but for most of us, that's pretty far from reality. Hopefully, knowing the truth will inspire more readers to seek out and promote books beyond those that are already runaway bestsellers."
And they shared a bit more about what their journey as an author has been like: "I started writing seriously in 2017, and that was the tail end of the heyday of big advances for YA SFF [young adult science fiction/fantasy]."
Sim said, "Still, prepandemic, I got the sense that most traditionally published authors, signing with Big Five publishers, were getting mid-five-figure deals."
Sim shared that they were really surprised to learn how few authors can actually make a living on their books: "There's a handful of authors who hit the jackpot and are making six-figure deals, but the vast majority of us are supported by another job, a spouse, or they have intergenerational wealth to fall back on."
For readers who want to support authors, Sim suggests buying books at local independent bookstores or online at sites like Bookshop that support them. They're also a big library supporter.
In fact, there's just one method of obtaining books that Sim opposes: "Any way people want to read the book is fine by me, unless they're pirating it. Some people online try to justify pirating, saying they're just stealing from Amazon and these big, evil publishing corporations — well, they're stealing from authors, too, and the vast majority of us are making far below a living wage. So cut it out!"
By the way, if you're still following the "read and return" TikTok trend where users return e-books after reading them, please stop, as this hurts writers too.