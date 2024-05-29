6. "My dad lives in rural Washington state, and my mom lives in New England. I grew up bi-coastal from the age of nine. The amount of new versus old cars is something that still gets me two decades later. In New England, an old beater car is most likely from this century, regardless of rural or city. In rural Washington, there are so many more cars from the '80s and '90s still out there looking great and going strong."

"In Washington, they don't use salt on the roads, but most of New England does, so all the cars rot out faster. You can avoid that by getting routine car washes in the winter (like every two weeks at least), but you HAVE TO do the undercarriage! That will extend your car's life easily!

That and the fact that it's been 20+ years, and my dad still thinks it's weird when I say 'wicked,' but that may be a dad thing. "

—Megan, New England

