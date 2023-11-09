I'm not a full-fledged 10-step routine skin care girlie, but I do like to at least cover the basics. So when I saw the same face-washing tip pop up on TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram all at once, I had to learn more.
On TikTok, a woman shared some skin care tips she'd picked up from getting facials at a Korean clinic in LA. Her number one tip? Wash your face for a full 60 seconds. She even said that the esthetician who performed her facial told her they could tell just from looking at her skin that she hadn't been doing this.
And on Reddit, one user wrote, "The other day on Instagram, I saw a video of a dermatologist recommending to wash your face for 60 seconds. I have been doing that since and my skin is looking so much better. The pores look smaller and the complexion is so much brighter."
The 60-second face wash is all over Instagram too. Since so many people are raving about what it's done for their skin, I reached out to Dr. Charles (@DrCharlesMD1), a board-certified NYC celebrity dermatologist for all the deets.
Via email, Dr. Charles got into the nitty gritty of exactly why a 60-second face wash is more effective than the quick splash-and-go I've been doing my whole life. "Our skin has multiple layers, and you can think of the outermost layer (stratum corneum) as our shield against the outside world. The splash and go method doesn't give our skin time to soften and actually let the wash do its job."
He also shared that this tip can be especially helpful for people with acne. "One of the first questions I ask my patients with acne is how long they wash their face for. A full 60-second wash allows the active ingredients time to sink in and clean our your pores and preps the skin for anti-acne medicine that often comes next in the routine."
For acne-prone skin, he recommends using a cleanser with salicylic acid. "For my patients with acne, blackheads, oily skin, using a cleanser with salicylic acid is critical. It is a beta-hydroxy acid that has an affinity for our pores. It helps to dissolve the 'junk' and decrease oil production over time."
And it's great for other skin types too, as long as you're using a cleanser that's appropriate for your skin's needs. "The benefit of the 60 second rule is that if you are using the right wash for your skin, it is still helpful. Someone with extremely dry or mature skin is likely not using the same wash as someone with inflammatory acne."
But before you put any new product on your face, remember to spot-test it. Dr. Charles says, "I have all my patients (especially those with sensitive skin) use a product on their inner forearm for a few days. If there's no irritation, it is safe to use on the face."
And he also shared a hot take on the double cleansing trend. "Controversial, but double cleansing isn't necessary for most people. We have amazing micellar water options, actually good makeup removing wipes, and gentle oil (non-comedogenic) options to help to remove sunscreen and makeup without the need for heavy oil cleansers."