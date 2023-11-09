Skip To Content
    This Dermatologist-Approved Face-Washing Tip Is All Over The Internet. Here's What You Need To Know

    In just a couple of days of using this method, I'm already seeing a difference in my skin.

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    I'm not a full-fledged 10-step routine skin care girlie, but I do like to at least cover the basics. So when I saw the same face-washing tip pop up on TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram all at once, I had to learn more.

    On TikTok, a woman shared some skin care tips she'd picked up from getting facials at a Korean clinic in LA. Her number one tip? Wash your face for a full 60 seconds. She even said that the esthetician who performed her facial told her they could tell just from looking at her skin that she hadn't been doing this.

    woman washing her face
    Oleg Breslavtsev / Getty Images

    Commenters agreed that the 60 second face wash has been a total game changer for their skin.

    And on Reddit, one user wrote, "The other day on Instagram, I saw a video of a dermatologist recommending to wash your face for 60 seconds. I have been doing that since and my skin is looking so much better. The pores look smaller and the complexion is so much brighter."

    woman washing her face
    Sean De Burca / Getty Images

    Another user said, "I saw the post about washing your face for a full minute and so I tried it out. I have always taken good care of my skin so I didn't think there would be much improvement. Guys, the transformation is amazing. My skin is baby soft. I keep wanting to run my hands over my cheeks because I'm amazed at the texture. I didn't think it would be this quick! I wish someone had told me this years ago!"

    And a third chimed in with, "My face has never looked so 'dewy' without makeup! I’ve been washing my face for a full minute twice a day since seeing that viral post here, and it has been working wonders. For YEARS I have desperately tried products to clear my pores, when this whole time I should’ve just been washing my face longer! Who knew!"

    The 60-second face wash is all over Instagram too. Since so many people are raving about what it's done for their skin, I reached out to Dr. Charles (@DrCharlesMD1), a board-certified NYC celebrity dermatologist for all the deets.

    Dr. Charles wearing a doctors coat with his name Charles Puza embroidered on the pocket
    Dr. Charles

    Dr. Charles is a Harvard-educated doctor who has been practicing medicine since 2019, with a passion for cosmetic and surgical dermatology. You can follow him on TikTok and Instagram for even more of his great skincare content. 

    On TikTok, Dr. Charles explained that most people wash their face for about 15 seconds or so, but that's not really enough time for a cleanser to do its job. And when we're not properly cleansing, the serums, moisturizers, oils, and whatever other potions we put on our faces aren't as effective.

    @drcharlesmd1 / Via tiktok.com
    So washing your face for longer can actually get you more bang for your buck on all of your skincare products.

    Via email, Dr. Charles got into the nitty gritty of exactly why a 60-second face wash is more effective than the quick splash-and-go I've been doing my whole life. "Our skin has multiple layers, and you can think of the outermost layer (stratum corneum) as our shield against the outside world. The splash and go method doesn't give our skin time to soften and actually let the wash do its job."

    woman splashing water on her face
    Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

    "Additionally, we're living in a golden age of skin care and many of our face washes are packed with impressive active ingredients (glycolic acid, salicylic acid, squalane, etc). It is important to actually give those powerful actives time to their job."

    He also shared that this tip can be especially helpful for people with acne. "One of the first questions I ask my patients with acne is how long they wash their face for. A full 60-second wash allows the active ingredients time to sink in and clean our your pores and preps the skin for anti-acne medicine that often comes next in the routine."

    For acne-prone skin, he recommends using a cleanser with salicylic acid. "For my patients with acne, blackheads, oily skin, using a cleanser with salicylic acid is critical. It is a beta-hydroxy acid that has an affinity for our pores. It helps to dissolve the 'junk' and decrease oil production over time."

    And it's great for other skin types too, as long as you're using a cleanser that's appropriate for your skin's needs. "The benefit of the 60 second rule is that if you are using the right wash for your skin, it is still helpful. Someone with extremely dry or mature skin is likely not using the same wash as someone with inflammatory acne."

    mature man putting on moisturizer
    Solstock / Getty Images

    For more mature skin, he suggests, "For those with mature skin or texture concerns, an alpha hydroxy-acid wash is helpful. Some options include glycolic acid washes, lactic acid washes, mandelic acid washes — all of these help to slowly exfoliate and turn back the clock."

    Personally, I'm in that sweet spot where I have both pimples and fine lines plus sensitive skin (the most fun combo), and I've found a glycolic acid face wash to be pretty effective without making my skin mad. Your mileage may vary, but this is what's been working for me.

    But before you put any new product on your face, remember to spot-test it. Dr. Charles says, "I have all my patients (especially those with sensitive skin) use a product on their inner forearm for a few days. If there's no irritation, it is safe to use on the face."

    And he also shared a hot take on the double cleansing trend. "Controversial, but double cleansing isn't necessary for most people. We have amazing micellar water options, actually good makeup removing wipes, and gentle oil (non-comedogenic) options to help to remove sunscreen and makeup without the need for heavy oil cleansers."

    He also shared his optimal face-washing routine. "To get the most out of my face wash, I apply it as a gel (i.e. don't lather it). Let it sit for 15–30 seconds, then lather and massage for 30 seconds."

    woman doing her skin care routine at home
    Extreme-photographer / Getty Images

    "Remember, it takes 4 weeks for your skin to turn over so a new routine/product often doesn't work over night. Be consistent!"

    I've been doing Dr. Charles' method for the last couple of days, and I do feel like I've seen some small improvements in my skin. The texture is smoother, almost shiny but in a not-greasy way. And when I put on my moisturizer, I feel like it sinks in faster.

    Selfie of the author in her bathroom
    Megan Liscomb

    This is me, freshly washed and moisturized, with no make up at all. 

    I'm definitely going to keep using this tip! Have you tried the 60-second face wash? Or do you have an even better skin care tip to share? Let's talk about it in the comments.