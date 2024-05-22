The Feisty McSpicy Range Has Launched At Macca’s — And I’m Already Salivating

Prepare your taste buds for a sizzling sensation, because Macca's has just unleashed a feisty feast that's sure to ignite, then satisfy your cravings. That's right, the new Feisty McSpicy range is here, and we couldn't be more excited.
If you've been looking for a worthy competitor for your all-time favourite — the McSpicy — Macca's have brought us the Feisty McSpicy.
The deliciously heat-packed burger is a masterpiece, featuring 100% Aussie chicken that's been marinated and coated with an array of mouthwatering spices. Add crisp lettuce, creamy mayo — and a generous drizzle of Feisty Hot sauce — sounds like an undisputed new hall-of-famer to me. The new range also includes the Cheese and Bacon Feisty McSpicy and Double Feisty McSpicy burgers.
And if you're in a passionate love affair with the legendary Chicken McNugget — it's time to spice up your relationship with the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.
If you were keen on adding another element of heat to complement your dish, the range also includes Spicy Shaker Fries — the ultimate upgrade to an already iconic and delicious Macca's fry.
With just a shake of seasoning, you can transform your classic Macca’s fries into a spicy sensation that'll leave your taste buds tingling.