The Feisty McSpicy Range Has Launched At Macca’s — And I’m Already Salivating

If you've been looking for a worthy competitor for your all-time favourite — the McSpicy — Macca's have brought us the Feisty McSpicy.

The deliciously heat-packed burger is a masterpiece, featuring 100% Aussie chicken that's been marinated and coated with an array of mouthwatering spices. Add crisp lettuce, creamy mayo — and a generous drizzle of Feisty Hot sauce — sounds like an undisputed new hall-of-famer to me. The new range also includes the Cheese and Bacon Feisty McSpicy and Double Feisty McSpicy burgers.