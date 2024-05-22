Paid Post

The Feisty McSpicy Range Has Launched At Macca’s — And I’m Already Salivating

Is there anything better than spicy food when there's a chill in the air?

Prepare your taste buds for a sizzling sensation, because Macca's has just unleashed a feisty feast that's sure to ignite, then satisfy your cravings. That's right, the new Feisty McSpicy range is here, and we couldn't be more excited.

With winter at our doorstep and already inching inside, the news of a deliciously heated Macca's menu gracing us is definitely something to celebrate.

If you've been looking for a worthy competitor for your all-time favourite — the McSpicy — Macca's have brought us the Feisty McSpicy.

The deliciously heat-packed burger is a masterpiece, featuring 100% Aussie chicken that's been marinated and coated with an array of mouthwatering spices. Add crisp lettuce, creamy mayo — and a generous drizzle of Feisty Hot sauce — sounds like an undisputed new hall-of-famer to me. The new range also includes the Cheese and Bacon Feisty McSpicy and Double Feisty McSpicy burgers.

And if you're in a passionate love affair with the legendary Chicken McNugget — it's time to spice up your relationship with the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Made from premium 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken, these nuggets pack a flavourful punch — especially when paired with Macca’s new Feisty Hot sauce. My mouth is literally watering just thinking about this, TBH.

If you were keen on adding another element of heat to complement your dish, the range also includes Spicy Shaker Fries — the ultimate upgrade to an already iconic and delicious Macca's fry.

With just a shake of seasoning, you can transform your classic Macca’s fries into a spicy sensation that'll leave your taste buds tingling.

But here's the kicker — these feisty delights won't be around forever, so be sure to enjoy the Feisty McSpicy range while it's here and heating up our tastebuds.

So, seize the moment and head down to your nearest Macca’s to savour the feisty flavours of the new Feisty McSpicy range while you still can.

