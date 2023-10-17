Method:

STEP 1. To prepare the lentil Bolognese, add olive oil to a frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the tomato paste and allow it to cook for 2 minutes, then add ¾ of the packet of the McCormick Greek Style Seasoning. Stir until fragrant, then add the water incrementally until it’s all been used. Finally, add the tinned lentils, and cook for 20 minutes, continuing to stir until the sauce reduces and thickens.



STEP 2. On a chopping board, peel the potato and then thinly slice into roughly 9 circles. Add the potatoes to cold water in a medium sized pot, then bring to the boil and cook for 15 minutes, until just tender. Drain and then carefully set aside so that they stay intact.



STEP 3. On a chopping board, thinly slice the zucchinis lengthways, to create thin and long strips, like lasagne sheets, then set aside.



STEP 4. In a small rectangular lasagne pan, drizzle olive oil on the base, then lay down the zucchini sheets overlapping each one, until the entire base is covered. Add half of the lentil Bolognese then spread it evenly to cover the zucchini sheets. Continue layering with potatoes, the other half of the lentils, and finish with a layer of zucchini sheets on top.



STEP 5. Tear up the mozzarella and then lay it on top of the zucchini and sprinkle the remaining of the McCormick Greek Style Street Food Seasoning on top.



STEP 6. Set your fan forced oven to 180°C and add the lasagne tray in for 35-40 minutes, until the cheese has turned golden.



STEP 7. Slice the Greek Style Veggie Lasagne in two and serve immediately.



STEP 8. Enjoy!

