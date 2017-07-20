Uruguay Has Become The First Country To Legally Sell Marijuana For Recreational Use

Recreational weed can be purchased from the South American country's pharmacies for about $1.30 a gram.

The small country's marijuana industry is entirely controlled by the government, which runs every aspect from seed to sale.

Nearly 5,000 Uruguayans have already registered for the system, according to the IRCCA.



Registered users are only allowed to buy 40 grams of marijuana per month. The government has allowed two companies to grow cannabis and people are allowed to buy one of two types named Alpha 1, an indica, and Beta 1, a sativa. Each type of marijuana only has 2% of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana that gets users high.



He also pushed to decriminalize abortion and legalize same-sex marriage.

The government said after the legislation was legalized that they didn't want to create a pot tourism industry, and the law bans branding or advertising cannabis. Uruguay was also wary about people taking it into neighboring countries, which is why they created such stringent registration requirements for purchasing cannabis.

States such as Colorado, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts have all passed laws in support of recreational cannabis, but some are further along in implementation than others. Canada is currently working to legalize recreational cannabis, but recently missed its own July 1 deadline. Colombia legalized medical marijuana. Mexico's Supreme Court ruled it was legal to grow cannabis for personal use. Jamaica decriminalized possession and allows medical marijuana and use for religious reasons.

