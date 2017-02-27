Trump Claims Obama Is “Behind” Protests Against Him And White House Leaks

President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of organizing recent protests against him and other Republicans as well as leaking information from the White House to the press.
In an interview set to air Tuesday morning on Fox and Friends, Trump was asked if he believed Obama was organizing recent protests across the country, including a series raucous GOP town halls.
“I think he is behind it,” Trump replied. “I also think it’s politics.”
Trump said he believed Obama’s “people” are behind “some of the leaks, which are really very serious, because they’re very bad in terms of national security.”
Read the full transcript from the interview here:
Fox & Friends: Can we talk about president Obama? You said you personally get along with him. You guys were going at each other for three, four, eight year. It turns out a lot of his people are organizing, do you think he is behind it?
Trump: No, I think he is behind it. I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is.
Fox & Friends: Bush wasn’t going after Clinton, Clinton wasn’t going after bush.
Trump: Well, you never know exactly what’s happening behind the scenes. You’re possibly right but you never know. But I think President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security, but I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.
