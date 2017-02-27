Trump Claims Obama Is “Behind” Protests Against Him And White House Leaks

CNN / Fox News ID: 10610744

President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of organizing recent protests against him and other Republicans as well as leaking information from the White House to the press.



In an interview set to air Tuesday morning on Fox and Friends, Trump was asked if he believed Obama was organizing recent protests across the country, including a series raucous GOP town halls.

“I think he is behind it,” Trump replied. “I also think it’s politics.”

Trump said he believed Obama’s “people” are behind “some of the leaks, which are really very serious, because they’re very bad in terms of national security.”

Read the full transcript from the interview here: