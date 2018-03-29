Trump Called Roseanne Barr To Congratulate Her After Her Show Debuted To "Huge" Ratings

President Donald Trump personally called Roseanne Barr on Wednesday to congratulate her on her show's revival and to thank her for her support.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the call to BuzzFeed News.

The reboot of Roseanne premiered with incredibly high ratings Tuesday, more than two decades after the original series ended. Trump was "enthralled" by the “huge” ratings the show received, a person familiar with the call told the New York Times.

Over the years, Barr has expressed a range of political beliefs, many of them on the far left, although more recently she has become a defender of Trump.



Like the real Roseanne, her character on the namesake show voted for Trump, while her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, did not.

"What's up, deplorable?" Jackie says to her sister in the premiere.



On Tuesday, the Times published an interview with Barr, where she explained that she decided to make her character a fan of Trump because she felt it was an "accurate" representation of many working-class Americans.



When questioned by the newspaper about Roseanne's character supporting LGBT rights and same-sex marriage, which Trump has not openly supported, she objected, saying, "he’s not homophobic at all."

Earlier in the day, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his congratulations to Barr and floated the idea of her also hosting a late night show, while Ivanka Trump followed her on Twitter.