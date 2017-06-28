Sections

Trump Called Over A Female Reporter To Comment On Her Looks And People Are Cringing

"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump on Tuesday interrupted his call with the new Irish prime minister to bring attention to a reporter, saying "she has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."

Via Twitter: @CaitrionaPerry

The reporter, Caitriona Perry, who has been the Washington correspondent for the Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann since 2014, shared the "bizarre moment" on her Twitter feed and it quickly went viral.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach… https://t.co/BXRktivMsa
Caitriona Perry @CaitrionaPerry

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach… https://t.co/BXRktivMsa

Reply Retweet Favorite

The interaction happened in the Oval Office during a phone call in which Trump was calling to congratulate Leo Varadkar on his win earlier this month as prime minister — known as a Taoiseach in Ireland.

"We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now," Trump told Varadkar, before turning to Perry. "We have all of this Irish, beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? Come here, come here..."

"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well," the president said to Varadkar on the phone as Caitríona, who was covering the call, retreated.

"He thanks you for the newspapers, Caitríona," Trump added.

RTÉ shared the clip of the "bizarre moment," which appears to be shot from a camera Perry was holding.

During a call to Leo Varadkar, US President Donald Trump called over @CaitrionaPerry to say hello to the Taoiseach
RTÉ News @rtenews

During a call to Leo Varadkar, US President Donald Trump called over @CaitrionaPerry to say hello to the Taoiseach

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an article posted by RTÉ about the encounter, Perry described what it was like:

"One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I'm meeting the President of The United States," Perry told RTÉ Entertainment. "Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that's what we were expecting today but instead we were invited inside to witness the president's call to the Taoiseach. When we went in, he was already on the phone, but I managed to catch his eye and he called me over."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Perry for additional information, but did not immediately receive a response.

Perry shared another image on Instagram from "one of the more bizarre moments of my time" as a RTE correspondent, using the hashtag #thereisnohashtag.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram

"One of the more bizarre moments of my time as #rte Washington Correspondent...being called over by President #Trump as he is in the middle of speaking to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. #thisjob #thistown #thereisnohashtag"

In response, people took to the internet to call Trump's comments creepy.

What a fucking creep https://t.co/lKpwqm1b2U
Ross McCafferty @RossMcCaff

What a fucking creep https://t.co/lKpwqm1b2U

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Creepy old man does a perv demo for the cameras..."

Creepy old man does a perv demo for the cameras... https://t.co/mFfzKEBuYr
Dan Gillmor @dangillmor

Creepy old man does a perv demo for the cameras... https://t.co/mFfzKEBuYr

Reply Retweet Favorite

People said they were disgusted by the way Trump focused on a woman's looks.

The fact that our President pointed out a woman and called her over to comment on her looks should disgust you. Thi… https://t.co/Jd2sJShoTb
Justin @DTPJustin

The fact that our President pointed out a woman and called her over to comment on her looks should disgust you. Thi… https://t.co/Jd2sJShoTb

Reply Retweet Favorite

People called it gross.

@JFTAXI @CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews @POTUS if it were ANY other leader then yes, any… https://t.co/xrEYBlM3sO
DivaDecades @terisa7

@JFTAXI @CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews @POTUS if it were ANY other leader then yes, any… https://t.co/xrEYBlM3sO

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many found the interaction cringe-worthy.

:: cringe :: https://t.co/mpmg4VzIY9
Ana Marie Cox @anamariecox

:: cringe :: https://t.co/mpmg4VzIY9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even implied it made them gag.

@BraddJaffy @CaitrionaPerry
Ali Ghezelbash @AliGhezelbash

@BraddJaffy @CaitrionaPerry

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pointed out that Trump did "his lechery" in the Oval Office.

Trump doesn't allow formalities like sitting in the Oval Office to put a crimp in his lechery. https://t.co/SfsxWMVopp
Steve Silberman @stevesilberman

Trump doesn't allow formalities like sitting in the Oval Office to put a crimp in his lechery. https://t.co/SfsxWMVopp

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said the interaction would be the perfect subject for an "HR harassment video."

U are a walking mandatory HR harassment video. No Woman should ever be objectified &amp; humiliated like that by anyone… https://t.co/V559a8GfTP
TheUnsilentMAJORITY @The_UnSilent_

U are a walking mandatory HR harassment video. No Woman should ever be objectified &amp; humiliated like that by anyone… https://t.co/V559a8GfTP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or as footage for a harassment training video.

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews Sexual harassment training video.
Ken Fitzgerald @loudlong

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews Sexual harassment training video.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This should bring chills to anyone who has ever had to work with a man like this."

This should bring chills to anyone who has ever had to work with a man like this. https://t.co/VSOyMuMRbg
SivaVaidhyanathan🗽 @sivavaid

This should bring chills to anyone who has ever had to work with a man like this. https://t.co/VSOyMuMRbg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some also pointed out how Trump was caught on a hot mic making a series of lewd comments years ago, including going after a married woman.

@Moezy86 @CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews its almost like we elected a self professed sexual predator 😷
Talia Lavin @chick_in_kiev

@Moezy86 @CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews its almost like we elected a self professed sexual predator 😷

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people started tweeting their apologies to the Irish reporter.

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews We apologize for this demented buffoon caveman, the admit… https://t.co/OHtX5GqHnZ
Julie Silver @JulieAnnSilver

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews We apologize for this demented buffoon caveman, the admit… https://t.co/OHtX5GqHnZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep."

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep.
Shannon Coulter @shannoncoulter

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Embarrassed for my country," one person hashtagged.

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews He called you over to look you over. Gross. #EmbarassedForMyCountry
Kevin Chamberlin @kevinchamberlin

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews He called you over to look you over. Gross. #EmbarassedForMyCountry

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also applauded Perry's reaction.

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews Grace under pressure, perfect example. 👏
Cathal Mac Coille @CathalMacCoille

@CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @campaignforleo @rtenews Grace under pressure, perfect example. 👏

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Smart move getting the heck out of there," said one Twitter user.

Smart move getting the heck out of there at the end. https://t.co/QjYxb6mrwD
John Aravosis @aravosis

Smart move getting the heck out of there at the end. https://t.co/QjYxb6mrwD

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Trump Is On A Twitter Screed About "Fake News" And CNN

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tomnamako/trump-cnn-tirade?utm_term=.kya17NRqK#.pg8X20ZKb

Trump Allies Worry The White House's Off-Camera Briefings Are Damaging His Message

https://www.buzzfeed.com/adriancarrasquillo/trump-allies-worry-the-white-houses-off-camera-briefings?utm_term=.qewnkJpX2#.svnA4JKpz

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

