Trump Called Over A Female Reporter To Comment On Her Looks And People Are Cringing

President Donald Trump on Tuesday interrupted his call with the new Irish prime minister to bring attention to a reporter, saying "she has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach… https://t.co/BXRktivMsa

The reporter, Caitriona Perry, who has been the Washington correspondent for the Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann since 2014, shared the "bizarre moment" on her Twitter feed and it quickly went viral.

The interaction happened in the Oval Office during a phone call in which Trump was calling to congratulate Leo Varadkar on his win earlier this month as prime minister — known as a Taoiseach in Ireland.

"We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now," Trump told Varadkar, before turning to Perry. "We have all of this Irish, beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? Come here, come here..."

"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well," the president said to Varadkar on the phone as Caitríona, who was covering the call, retreated.

"He thanks you for the newspapers, Caitríona," Trump added.