Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Apologized For Calling Joe Kennedy A "Limp Dick"

She also called Kennedy a "nasty little ginger" and compared him to Caitlyn Jenner after he gave the Democrats' response to the State of the Union.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Tomi Lahren, a 25-year-old conservative commentator who frequently appears on Fox News.

Lahren used to work for the Blaze, but was fired in March after she espoused abortion rights and ended up having some major drama with Glenn Beck. She joined Fox News in August and also works for Great America Alliance, an organization that supports Trump.
Lahren used to work for the Blaze, but was fired in March after she espoused abortion rights and ended up having some major drama with Glenn Beck.

She joined Fox News in August and also works for Great America Alliance, an organization that supports Trump.

And this is US Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a 37-year-old Democrat from Massachusetts who delivered his party's rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Tuesday night.

After Kennedy spoke, Lahren posted a bunch of Instagram stories giving her opinions to his speech. In one of the videos, she refers to Kennedy as a "little limp dick."

"If you haven't yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick's response to President Trump's State of the Union, then I suggest you take some Pepto Bismol of some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it, because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing," she says. "Oh my god."

"Just listen to this nasty little ginger," Lahren says in another clip posted to her Instagram stories.

Lahren also shared a split image of Kennedy and Caitlyn Jenner — although it's not entirely clear what she was trying to suggest with the comparison.

Jenner, a transgender woman, has appeared on the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and starred in I Am Cait, which focused on her life as a transgender woman. She is also a Republican.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who chairs Congress's Transgender Equality Task Force, was accompanied to the State of the Union Tuesday by Staff Sgt. Patricia King, a 37-year-old transgender soldier. He told news outlets he invited King to humanize the issue of transgender people serving in the military.

Trump has called for a ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces "in any capacity," although so far courts have blocked his administration's efforts to implement a ban.

Lahren repeated the Kennedy-Jenner comparison on Twitter:

Tomi Lahren / Via Twitter

The comments sparked a major backlash, and people took to the internet to criticize Lahren's videos.

Conservatives said she was not a good representative for the right.

Maria Shriver, who is a relative of Kennedy, tweeted that "Joe is a wonderful young man," and told Lahren to "get your kindness on."

On Wednesday, Lahren apologized for the comments, saying her response was "inappropriate" and that she "got too upset."

Tomi Lahren / Via Twitter

While she did not detail which comments she was apologizing for, she deleted the posts using the phrase "limp dick," as well as the split-image comparison to Caitlyn Jenner.

She did not remove the comments calling the congressman a "nasty little ginger" or the tweet comparing him and Jenner.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Fox News for comment, but has not received a response.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

