Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Apologized For Calling Joe Kennedy A "Limp Dick"

Jenner, a transgender woman, has appeared on the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and starred in I Am Cait, which focused on her life as a transgender woman. She is also a Republican.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who chairs Congress's Transgender Equality Task Force, was accompanied to the State of the Union Tuesday by Staff Sgt. Patricia King, a 37-year-old transgender soldier. He told news outlets he invited King to humanize the issue of transgender people serving in the military.

Trump has called for a ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces "in any capacity," although so far courts have blocked his administration's efforts to implement a ban.