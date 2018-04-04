This Is What We Know About YouTube Shooting Suspect Nasim Aghdam

A 39-year-old woman who alleged that YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her videos has been identified as the shooter who opened fire Tuesday at the company's California headquarters, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself.
The woman was identified as Nasim Aghdam by the San Bruno Police.
Multiple YouTube accounts believed to have belonged to Aghdam were terminated Tuesday night after she was identified as the shooter.
Google did not respond to a request for comment.
Aghdam's father, Ismail, said she had been missing for several days and was located by police in Mountain View, California, early Tuesday morning. He told the Mercury News that he had informed police his daughter might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.
A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department confirmed that officers made contact with Aghdam.
"Officers located an adult female by the same name asleep in a vehicle in a Mountain View parking lot early this morning," Mountain View spokesperson Katie Nelson told BuzzFeed News in an email. "The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions."
Nelson said officers then notified Aghdam's family that she had been located.
Aghdam, a Southern California resident, posted on multiple YouTube channels, Facebook, Instagram, and a personal website.
She posted frequently about animal cruelty, vegan recipes, and said she believed YouTube was discriminating against her.
"There is no equal growth opportunity on TouTube," she wrote on her website.
Aghdam said that a workout video had been "age restricted" by "close-minded YouTube employees."
Aghdam compared her "workout video" to videos by "Nicki Minaj, Miley [Cyrus] and many others that have sexual things so inappropriate for children to watch," but they "don't get age-restricted."
On another YouTube channel that appeared to belong to Aghdam, where she mostly posted about animal cruelty and vegan food, a large banner said the channel had been "filtered and demonetized" by the platform.
In a screenshot posted on her website, a notice said one of Aghdam's YouTube channels was "no longer eligible for monetization."
Aghdam also posted videos on her YouTube channels claiming the platform was censoring and filtering her work, which she said meant she was receiving fewer views and therefore less revenue.
On Facebook, she posted a photo of a person holding a sign calling YouTube a "dictatorship" and alleging "suppression of truth."
In another video posted on YouTube, Aghdam wore what she described as her "ninja look" and asked whether the US or Iran is better in terms of freedom of speech.
A 2009 news report in the San Diego Union Tribune showed a woman who appears to be Aghdam protesting with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
In a photo, Aghdam is wearing a wig and jeans with large blood drops painted on her clothing while holding a plastic sword to protest the US Marines' killing of pigs in a military exercise.
