This Is What We Know About YouTube Shooting Suspect Nasim Aghdam

A 39-year-old woman who alleged that YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her videos has been identified as the shooter who opened fire Tuesday at the company's California headquarters, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself.

The woman was identified as Nasim Aghdam by the San Bruno Police.

Multiple YouTube accounts believed to have belonged to Aghdam were terminated Tuesday night after she was identified as the shooter.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Aghdam's father, Ismail, said she had been missing for several days and was located by police in Mountain View, California, early Tuesday morning. He told the Mercury News that he had informed police his daughter might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.

A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department confirmed that officers made contact with Aghdam.

"Officers located an adult female by the same name asleep in a vehicle in a Mountain View parking lot early this morning," Mountain View spokesperson Katie Nelson told BuzzFeed News in an email. "The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions."

Nelson said officers then notified Aghdam's family that she had been located.