This Is What We Know About YouTube Shooting Suspect Nasim Aghdam

The woman posted frequently on the video sharing platform about animal cruelty, vegan recipes, and said she believed YouTube was discriminating against her.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Via YouTube

A 39-year-old woman who alleged that YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her videos has been identified as the shooter who opened fire Tuesday at the company's California headquarters, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself.

The woman was identified as Nasim Aghdam by the San Bruno Police.

Multiple YouTube accounts believed to have belonged to Aghdam were terminated Tuesday night after she was identified as the shooter.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Aghdam's father, Ismail, said she had been missing for several days and was located by police in Mountain View, California, early Tuesday morning. He told the Mercury News that he had informed police his daughter might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.

A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department confirmed that officers made contact with Aghdam.

"Officers located an adult female by the same name asleep in a vehicle in a Mountain View parking lot early this morning," Mountain View spokesperson Katie Nelson told BuzzFeed News in an email. "The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions."

Nelson said officers then notified Aghdam's family that she had been located.

Aghdam, a Southern California resident, posted on multiple YouTube channels, Facebook, Instagram, and a personal website.

Via nasimesabz.com
She posted frequently about animal cruelty, vegan recipes, and said she believed YouTube was discriminating against her.

"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" she wrote on her website, claiming that she received 10 cents in revenue after 300,000 video views.
Via nasimesabz.com

"There is no equal growth opportunity on TouTube," she wrote on her website.

Via nasimesabz.com

Aghdam said that a workout video had been "age restricted" by "close-minded YouTube employees."

She described it as a "video that has nothing bad in it — nothing sexual" and said that they did it because "it got famous and was getting many views, so they age-restricted that video to keep it from getting views." YouTube has a policy that restricts videos that "may not be appropriate for all audiences" to users older than 18. This means that "age-restricted videos" are not shown unless a viewer has logged into YouTube and verified their age.YouTube lists four reasons for deeming videos age-restricted, which include vulgar language, violence and disturbing imagery, nudity and sexually suggestive content and portrayal of harmful or dangerous activities.Videos that are age-restricted are not eligible for YouTube's payment system.
Via YouTube

YouTube has a policy that restricts videos that "may not be appropriate for all audiences" to users older than 18. This means that "age-restricted videos" are not shown unless a viewer has logged into YouTube and verified their age.

YouTube lists four reasons for deeming videos age-restricted, which include vulgar language, violence and disturbing imagery, nudity and sexually suggestive content and portrayal of harmful or dangerous activities.

Videos that are age-restricted are not eligible for YouTube's payment system.

Aghdam compared her "workout video" to videos by "Nicki Minaj, Miley [Cyrus] and many others that have sexual things so inappropriate for children to watch," but they "don't get age-restricted."

Via Facebook

On another YouTube channel that appeared to belong to Aghdam, where she mostly posted about animal cruelty and vegan food, a large banner said the channel had been "filtered and demonetized" by the platform.

Via nasimesabz.com

In a screenshot posted on her website, a notice said one of Aghdam's YouTube channels was "no longer eligible for monetization."

YouTube's monetization program pays people, who allow advertisements on their videos, based on how many people watch their videos. Although the company says "There are no guarantees under the YouTube partner agreement about how much, or whether, you will be paid." Last year, YouTube started to face increased scrutiny over inappropriate material on the site, and the company has started to flag more content in response. The company also announced this year that they would be demonetizing channels with less than 1,000 subscribers.
Via nasimesabz.com

YouTube's monetization program pays people, who allow advertisements on their videos, based on how many people watch their videos. Although the company says "There are no guarantees under the YouTube partner agreement about how much, or whether, you will be paid."

Last year, YouTube started to face increased scrutiny over inappropriate material on the site, and the company has started to flag more content in response. The company also announced this year that they would be demonetizing channels with less than 1,000 subscribers.

Aghdam also posted videos on her YouTube channels claiming the platform was censoring and filtering her work, which she said meant she was receiving fewer views and therefore less revenue.

“I’m being discriminated and filtered on YouTube,” she said in the video. “My new videos hardly get views, and my old videos that used to get many videos stopped getting views."
Via YouTube

On Facebook, she posted a photo of a person holding a sign calling YouTube a "dictatorship" and alleging "suppression of truth."

Via Facebook

In another video posted on YouTube, Aghdam wore what she described as her "ninja look" and asked whether the US or Iran is better in terms of freedom of speech.

Via instagram.com

A 2009 news report in the San Diego Union Tribune showed a woman who appears to be Aghdam protesting with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

In a photo, Aghdam is wearing a wig and jeans with large blood drops painted on her clothing while holding a plastic sword to protest the US Marines' killing of pigs in a military exercise.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

