This Guy Found A 14-Inch Centipede, Caught It, And Froze Its Body

Meet Clayton Cambra. He is 65 years old and lives on the Big Island in Hawaii. Cambra is now retired, but he used to own a tannery and taxidermy shop in Fremont, California.
Cambra has always been "fascinated by ugly creatures," he told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald on Thursday.
Advertisement
So when he saw a giant, venomous centipede crawling around in the forest behind his house, he decided he had to capture the arthropod — with a bucket.
The centipede measures 14.5 inches from the front tip to the back, according to Cambra. He called it a "monster" in a Facebook post and said he believed it set a new world record.
Cambra's centipede is displayed in his home in a room full of taxidermic creatures. His other specimens include a grizzly bear, a mountain lion, an arctic fox, a beaver, a raccoon, a skunk, as well as several deer, elk, boars, and numerous birds, including wild turkeys.
Cambra told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald that he has rejected a $1,000 offer for the centipede because he doesn't want to sell it. "If I get rid of it, I ain’t got it. I want to keep it," he said. "People collect all kinds of things. I know people on the computer collect these alive and keep 'em as pets."
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.