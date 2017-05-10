Stephen Colbert Hosted A "Daily Show" Reunion And Everyone Reminisced About Better Times

Share On more Share On more

Stephen Colbert hosted a Daily Show reunion on The Late Show Monday, waxing nostalgic with his former colleagues while Jon Stewart wondered why he was the only one who had aged.

"Me too," Colbert replies, while Stewart looks around for a distraction.

"I don't have time for this today, man, I have a show to do," Noah says.

The former Daily Show colleagues also threw it back with a sketch imagining Colbert's last day on the Comedy Central show, where he is seen packing up his "lucky tangerine book — the sleekest, most stylish product Apple will ever make."

Bee joins Colbert to jab him for leaving the show while George W. Bush is still president. "There will never be another president this good for comedy. I mean, this guy does something ridiculous, like, at least once a month."

She then looks straight at the camera and declares that she knows there will never be a scenario where she will say, "Gosh, I wish George W. Bush was president."

They also joked about the fact that Steve Carell skipped the reunion, with Oliver playing him in the flashback. (Oliver didn't join The Daily Show until 2006.)

#JonStewart is not comfortable on the Late Show. #LSSC

Colbert asked Stewart whether he misses hosting now that he's retired and running a farm , especially when shocking news breaks, like Trump's decision to fire James Comey , which happened just as the show began taping on Tuesday.

"Because you used to, you know, talk about shit," Colbert said to applause. "Now you literally shovel it."

The process "of making the show somehow became entwined with my process of making sense of things that I didn't understand," Stewart said, adding that he missed the people he worked with.

"It's things that I've gained in terms of time spent with family, and things like that I wouldn't give up," he said.

"You're going to make me cry, Jon," Colbert replied.