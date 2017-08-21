Ten US Sailors Are Missing After A Navy Destroyer Collided With A Merchant Ship

Ten sailors were missing, and another five were injured, Sunday after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel in waters east of Singapore, Navy officials said.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, at 6:24 a.m. during a routine visit to a port in Singapore, according to a statement from the Navy's 7th Fleet.

Of the injured, four were medically evacuated by a Republic of Singapore helicopter to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured sailor did not require any further attention.

The Navy said that search and rescue is underway for the missing sailors. The 7th Fleet is being assisted in those efforts by tug boats, patrol ship, helicopters, and a local police coast guard ship from Singapore. A Seahawk helicopter from the amphibious assault ship USS America is also responding.

The John S. McCain is now sailing back to port using its own power, according to the Navy. Damage was reported to the rear left side of the ship.

The McCain is 505-feet long and displaces about 9,000 tons; the Alnic MC, a commercial vessel that flies a Liberian flag, is a 600-foot tanker with a gross tonnage of 30,000.

It is the fourth major accident that the US Navy has experienced this year, coming just two months after the USS Fitzgerald's collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven sailors, also with the Navy's 7th Fleet. Just last week, the Navy relieved three senior officers from the Fitzgerald for errors leading to the fatal collision.



In May, the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain was hit by a small fishing boat near the Korean Peninsula. And in January, another guided-missile cruiser, the USS Antietam, ran aground while trying to anchor in Tokyo Bay.

All of these US warships are equipped with the Aegis missile defense system, which is meant to be a defense against a missile attack from North Korea.

Returning to the White House Sunday evening, President Donald Trump was asked about the John S. McCain accident, and responded, "That's too bad."



Later in the evening, the president tweeted that his thoughts and prayers were with the sailors aboard ship.