Steve Mnuchin's Wife Got Into A Fight On Instagram Over Her "Sacrifice"

Louise Linton is a 36-year-old Scottish actress, who married US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in June. Mnuchin is a 54-year-old Hollywood producer, hedge fund manager, and banker who worked for Goldman Sachs, and joined Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

On Monday, Linton went to Kentucky with her husband and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who were trying to make the case for Congress to overhaul the tax code and claim it would help the middle class.

On Monday night, Linton posted a photo on Instagram of herself getting off a government jet with the caption "Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" and the hashtags of various pieces of her expensive wardrobe, such as #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino.

In response to the Instagram, Jenni Miller wrote under the photograph, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

These images from Instagram are screenshots that went viral on Twitter, as Linton has since made her account private.

And Linton decided to respond. "Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable!" she wrote. "Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?"

In Britain, this Rich Twats Of Instagram troll by repellent Louise Linton Mnuchin forever marks her as lowest of th… https://t.co/WGZJQN812m

People took to Twitter to say that Linton's comments made her "low class."

@yashar @nycsouthpaw Wow - a bit defensive, no? What sort of person rubs in how much more they pay in taxes than so… https://t.co/5RVtqfjAMu

@yashar @nycsouthpaw Didn't she lie about traveling to Africa and helping the under privileged? Her rebuttal is all about privilege.

Miller, a registered Democrat and 45-year-old mother of three from Portland, Oregon, told the New York Times that she was taken aback by Linton’s words.

"If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back with a very snide Marie Antoinette joke," Miller said.

The Oregon mother said she just didn't understand why Linton had to share the brands she wore, when visiting a state with a high poverty level.

"I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer — all those things," Miller said.