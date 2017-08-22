Steve Mnuchin's Wife Got Into A Fight On Instagram Over Her "Sacrifice"

Louise Linton is a 36-year-old Scottish actress, who married US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in June. Mnuchin is a 54-year-old Hollywood producer, hedge fund manager, and banker who worked for Goldman Sachs, and joined Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.
On Monday, Linton went to Kentucky with her husband and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who were trying to make the case for Congress to overhaul the tax code and claim it would help the middle class.
On Monday night, Linton posted a photo on Instagram of herself getting off a government jet with the caption "Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" and the hashtags of various pieces of her expensive wardrobe, such as #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino.
In response to the Instagram, Jenni Miller wrote under the photograph, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."
And Linton decided to respond. "Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable!" she wrote. "Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?"
People took to Twitter to say that Linton's comments made her "low class."
They called Linton "a bit defensive."
And made jokes.
People also noted that Linton had once written a memoir about spending a year in Zambia and caring for an HIV-positive orphan and hiding out from murderous rebels — except it wasn't entirely true and was pretty racist.
Miller, a registered Democrat and 45-year-old mother of three from Portland, Oregon, told the New York Times that she was taken aback by Linton’s words.
"If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back with a very snide Marie Antoinette joke," Miller said.
The Oregon mother said she just didn't understand why Linton had to share the brands she wore, when visiting a state with a high poverty level.
"I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer — all those things," Miller said.
A US Treasury Department spokesperson told the New York Times that Linton had not been sponsored by any of the brands she hashtagged, and that the Mnuchins reimbursed the government for the trip.
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.