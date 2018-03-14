People Around The World Are Sharing Touching Tributes To Stephen Hawking, Who Died At Age 76

Stephen Hawking, who unraveled the mysteries of the Big Bang and black holes despite a paralyzing nerve disease, died Wednesday at age 76. Saddened by the news, people have started sharing their condolences and memories of Hawking.
Astrophysicist and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a picture of him and Hawking, adding that the astrophysicist's passing "has left an intellectual vacuum."
Director Errol Morris, who made the 1991 documentary A Brief History of Time with Hawking, said he "was lucky to be able to work with him."
Former NFL player Steve Gleason, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS said Hawking, who also suffered from the disease, "saved my life with his example."
American astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted that Hawking's death is "a lost for all humanity."
Journalist Dan Rather described Hawking as "blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his condolences.
Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, shared a favorite quote from Hawking.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said Hawking's "brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place."
Nyle DiMarco, the first deaf winner on America's Next Top Model, tweeted that Hawking was "a testament that disability is not 'inability' and that people with disabilities can achieve anything they set their minds to."
Actor Kumail Nanjiani told people to read A Brief History of Time, Hawking's 1988 book on cosmology, which the scientist wrote for readers with no prior knowledge of the field.
