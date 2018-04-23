 back to top
Shania Twain Has Apologized For Saying She Would Have Voted For Trump

The singer is a Canadian citizen.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Shania Twain took to Twitter Sunday to apologize for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump, after people started saying they were not impressed with her answer.

In an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, the 52-year-old Canadian singer was quoted saying she would have voted for Trump if she had been able to vote in the US elections in 2016.

The article in the Guardian touched on many topics related to Twain's musical career and her upcoming Shania Now Tour. It also included one paragraph on Twain's thoughts on the US President:

It is not the only way in which she expresses her conservatism. If she had been able to vote in the US election, she would have plumped for Donald Trump, she says. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

After the article was published, Twain's fans started expressing their disappointment online.

Well, there goes my respect for Shania Twain. Donald Trump is not honest. He's the biggest bullshitter on Earth.
Paul L @mrmetacrisis

Actual footage of me finding out Shania twain is a trump supporter
Ethan @EthanLBruce

People said they were upset they'd bought Twain's new record and tickets to see her perform on the new tour.

IM GONNA KILL MYSELF!!!!! I CANNOT DEAL WITH SHANIA TWAIN BEING A TRUMP SUPPORTER!!! I BOUGHT 30 COPIES AND SPENT OVER $300 ON #NOW!!!!
former shania twain stan @electricsus

Shania Twain is a trump supporter??? How do I return my f*cking concert tickets!? @LiveNation @ShaniaTwain
Anthony Carmen @nthonyCarmen

gays who bought tickets to see Shania Twain finding out she's a Trump supporter
Louis Staples @LouisStaples

Twain is also a guest judge on Rupaul's Drag Race, which some people thought might be a little awkward now.

shania twain being the most uninterested guest judge in drag race history &amp; now saying she would have voted for trump. her gay icon status is over, it’s cancelled. officially. https://t.co/s7BGjK62Fh
❃❁❃ @fkajack

Within a few hours, Twain had responded, tweeting that she "would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American president."

In her apology, Twain said she was "passionately against discrimination."

She went on to say that "my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to."

She added her "answer was awkward," but should not be taken as an endorsement of Trump.

Some people said her apology missed the point.

I'm posting this because I posted Shania's original statement. I see no references to Trump's racism, to immigrants fleeing to Canada to escape deportation, to Trump's abuse of women. I do see a reference to Trump's white male base. Shania missed why people are upset. Alas. https://t.co/A3PcNAWGZJ
Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX

Can someone please tell Shania Twain that honest cruelty, bigotry &amp; hate is still cruelty, bigotry &amp; hate.
Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 @brycetache

Some people said she shouldn't have apologized.

Shania Twain shouldn’t have to apologize for how she feels
Damien Woody @damienwoody

Leftists are so hateful they have bullied Shania Twain into apologizing for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump if she was American. Shania, you have more $ than all of the ppl attacking you combined. Don’t apologize to people who are held back by their own ignorance. https://t.co/T3p61drFxd
Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer

Some people felt like she couldn't win either way.

In the span of just a few hours I've watched this unfold: Shania Twain: "I would've voted for Trump!" Progressives: "HOW DARE SHE SAY THAT! GET HER, LADS!" Shania Twain: "WAIT I'VE RECONSIDERED! SORRY!" Conservatives: "HOW DARE SHE APOLOGIZE! GET HER, LADS!"
Stealth Jeff @drawandstrike

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

