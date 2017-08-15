Anthony Scaramucci Tells Stephen Colbert That Steve Bannon Is Behind The White House Leaks

Share On more Share On more

Embattled former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, and discussed Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and other gossip from his time in the Trump White House.

Scaramucci was ousted just 10 days after joining the White House as communications director. But in that short time, he had already become notorious for going on an expletive-laden rant about top White House aides in a call with a journalist.

It was Scaramucci's second televised interview since being fired from the Trump administration last month, following a Sunday appearance on ABC News .

During Monday's interview, Colbert showed a now infamous picture of Scaramucci and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, in which the two appear to be giving each other a death stare. "That’s a rough photo," Scaramucci responded.

Colbert then asked Scaramucci if he was brought into the Trump administration to get rid of Priebus and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, both of whom resigned shortly after Scaramucci joined the communications team.

"I don't want to say it that way," Scaramucci replied hesitantly.

"Say it like the Mooch!" Colbert demanded.

"So the Mooch of Long Island would say there's no love loss there," Scaramucci said. "I mean, look at the picture — there's no love loss there."

Scarmucci also doubled down on his allegation — made public in his interview with the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza — that Priebus was behind the leaks to the media from inside the Trump administration. Asked by Colbert who might be behind the leaks now that Priebus is gone, Scaramucci agreed it might be Bannon.

"Well, I've said that," Scaramucci said. "I've been pretty open about that."

"Is Steven Bannon a leaker?" Colbert pushed him.

"I said he was, and I obviously got caught on tape saying he was, so I have no problem saying that," Scaramucci said.

"Is he going to be gone in a week?" Colbert asked.

"That's up to the president," Scaramucci said.

"What do you think? What does the Mooch think?" Colbert asked.

"If it was up to me, he would be gone," Scaramucci said. "But it's not up to me."